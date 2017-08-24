From the WWE Rumor Mill: Possible reason why the Undertaker was in New York City

Why was The Phenom not at the Biggest Party of the Summer?

by Nithin Joseph News 24 Aug 2017, 10:59 IST

The Undertaker was rumoured to make a WWE return at Summerslam

What's the story?

In a recent interview on the podcast Dinner With The King, Jerry Lawler revealed the possible reason why The Undertaker was in New York City during Summerslam.

He said that The Phenom might have been in the Big Apple to take scans for a gaming company that was making a new game. You can listen to the full interview below.

In case you didn't know...

The Undertaker's last match at Summerslam was in 2015, where The Deadman faced off against the Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar in a match that ended in controversial fashion. He did have a rematch with Lesnar a couple of months later, which Lesnar won, ending their rivalry for good.

The heart of the matter

The Undertaker seemingly retired from professional wrestling at WrestleMania 33, mainly due to nagging injuries and the need for major surgery. However, there was speculation that the Deadman would return to the squared circle in time for Summerslam.

These hopes were squashed by the time the Biggest Party of the Summer was over, as The Phenom failed to make an appearance, even though it was rumoured that he would interfere in the main event and attack Roman Reigns.

This raises the question about why The Undertaker was in New York City in the first place. Jerry 'The King' Lawler believes he knows the reason why and provided a substantial explanation in his podcast Dinner With The King.

Lawler states that the possible reason behind The Undertaker being in New York City was for the sole purpose of doing some body and face scans for a gaming company that would be launching a game in 2018.

Lawler said:

"I did not see or hear him mentioned at all [backstage at SummerSlam]. I dress in the talent relations room where at one point or another everybody on the card came through that room and I never saw him. But you know what? Here’s something that I just realized. He may have been there because they were doing scans for a new game. Everybody that was on the show that night, myself included, had to be scanned. This company, it’s not the 2K people, it’s a different game that’s gonna be coming out next year. So everybody had to have their face scans and their body scans".

The King's logic seems sound and has now provided the WWE Universe with the hope of seeing some new games hit the shelves, apart from the promotions stint with 2K and the WWE 2K series.

What's next?

With The Undertaker failing to appear at Summerslam, fans have been left wondering when the longtime favourite will make a return. Perhaps it's time to lay those claims to rest as WrestleMania 33 truly seemed to be an end to the legendary career of The Phenom.

Author's take

The Undertaker not appearing at Summerslam was a major disappointment, despite the fact that Summerslam was an amazing show. Regardless, it's probably for the better that he doesn't return after seeing him in the condition that he did when he retired.

All legends must ride off into the sunset at one point, and for The Deadman, it was long overdue.

