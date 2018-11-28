WWE News: Possible Spoiler for WWE TLC

WWE TLC is the last stop on the road through 2018

What's the story?

WWE TLC is just a few weeks away from airing on the WWE Network and already some plans may be leaking out to the masses. What can we possibly expect for the last show of 2018?

In case you didn't know...

WWE TLC will be taking place on December 16th 2018, live from the SAP Center in San Jose, California. So far we have five matches booked for the show, with more likely to be added as we get closer to the event. We will be seeing the following match-ups:

The Finals of the WWE Mixed Match Challenge , The winners will receive the #30 spot in the men's and women's Royal Rumble matches for the 2019 Royal Rumble.

, The winners will receive the #30 spot in the men's and women's Royal Rumble matches for the 2019 Royal Rumble. (WWE Intercontinental Championship Match) - (C)Seth Rollins versus Dean Ambrose

- (C)Seth Rollins versus Dean Ambrose (WWE RAW Women's Championship Match) - (C)Ronda Rousey versus Nia Jax

- (C)Ronda Rousey versus Nia Jax (WWE Championship Match) - (C)Daniel Bryan vs AJ Styles

- (C)Daniel Bryan vs AJ Styles (Tables, Ladders and Chairs Match) - Braun Strowman vs Baron Corbin. If Corbin loses, he will lose his position as RAW General Manager and Strowman will receive a future Universal Championship match. If Corbin wins, he will be declared the full-time RAW General Manager.

The heart of the matter

Mike Johnson of PWInsider Elite Audio reports that Braun Strowman may not be able to wrestle a full match due to his injuries. He may also be involved in some capacity in the Mixed Match Challenge Finals, to help his "Team Little Big" in an interesting way.

“They could also do a situation where Braun comes back and it’s a completely one-sided thing and he pins Baron Corbin very easily and you know we had heard that if that does happen then Alexa Bliss is gonna kinda be talked about as being slotted right into that GM role as a possibility.”

“Who knows? Things could always change, she could be cleared to return to the ring but we did see tonight that she was given the chance and she was deputized by Baron Corbin to oversee the entire Women’s Division so that could be the first step in a larger world for Alexa Bliss.” he said via Ringsidenews.

What's next

Be sure to catch all the action from RAW and SmackDown Live when WWE TLC comes to the WWE Network on Sunday, December 16th!