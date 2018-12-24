WWE News: Possible update on Darren Young's WWE future

Could Darren Young be heading back to WWE?

What's the story?

Darren Young is a former Tag Team Champion in WWE, but after the creative team was unable to find anything for him to do following a storyline with Bob Backlund, he was released from the company in the fall of 2017. However, Young could now be looking to make a return.

In case you didn't know...

Darren Young was once the first active openly gay wrestler on WWE's main roster, something that the star himself wanted to use as part of his character a number of times, but the company never fully equalized on it. Young instead was aligned with WWE Hall of Famer Bob Backlund in his last few months where he was able to push "Let's make Darren Young great again" but sadly, this never caught on.

Young has been plying his trade on the Independent Circuit over the past few months and recently noted that he is eyeing some time in Ring of Honor or New Japan Pro Wrestling in 2019.

The heart of the matter

As part of a recent interview on The Roman Show, Young was able to open up about his future and the fact that he could be looking at a WWE return since the company recently opened their arms to him in LA.

“Recently, I was just at WWE in L.A. and they invited me back with open arms. So, who knows? 2019, you may see me as an ambassador with the company. Just because moves aren’t being announced doesn’t mean moves aren’t being made,” he said (via Ringsidenews).

What's next?

The Royal Rumble is right around the corner and whilst there are already a number of surprise entries on WWE's radar, there is nothing stopping Darren Young being one of these.

Do you think Young will make his return to WWE in 2019? Have your say in the comments section below...

