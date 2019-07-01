WWE News: Post-RAW Stone Cold Steve Austin show announced, Becky Lynch features [VIDEO]

Austin will be 'straight up' in this new series!

There's no doubt about it, Stone Cold Steve Austin is undoubtedly one of the biggest icons in the history of professional wrestling.

Well, he'll now be 'straight up' with viewers of a new docuseries on the USA Network, where seven 30-minute-long episodes will see Stone Cold go on an adventure with a celebrity guest and share stories of his career and theirs - with Becky Lynch being one of the guests!

Stone Cold Steve Austin may have stepped away from the ring, but he's no stranger to television with his Broken Skull Challenge show garnering huge success, as well as hosting his own podcast, with some special editions airing on WWE Network.

Since retiring from the ring, Austin has also become a star on the silver screen, too, and has also brought out his own brand of beer.

WWE Hall Of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin's next venture has been confirmed - a seven part docu-series set to air on USA Network following Monday Night RAW - beginning on August 12.

In each episode, Austin and a celebrity guest swap stories about their lives and careers while embarking on adventures in different cities across America.

RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch appears on one episode, while other guests include Trace Adkins, Dale Earnhardt Jr, Gabriel Iglesias, Baker Mayfield, Rob Riggle and Sal Vulcano.

Well, USA Network viewers can catch Straight Up Stone Cold on August 12th following RAW. As for global viewers, here's hoping there's some more news soon! We'll keep you updated.

Will you be watching Straight Up Stone Cold? What would you like to see Steve Austin do next? Let us know in the comments.