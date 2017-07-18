From the WWE Rumor Mill: Potential closing segment for tonight's Raw

Forget WHAT is going to happen on Raw tonight. WHEN is it going to happen?

When is Kurt’s big reveal happening tonight?

What’s the story?

If you’re anxious to find out what Kurt Angle’s big mystery reveal is tonight on Raw, like we are, we can at least let you know how long you’re going to have to wait. According to RingSideNews, the Kurt Angle segment could potentially close RAW tonight.

In case you didn’t know

There’s plenty else happening on the red brand other than whatever silliness Kurt Angle has been up to. Roman Reigns and Samoa Joe are currently in disagreement as to who should be the #1 contender for Brock Lesnar’s Universal Championship. Reigns also has unfinished business with Braun Strowman, as well, which you probably safely bet will be touched upon tonight. There’s also Intercontinental Champion The Miz and his ongoing beef with Dean Ambrose – that’s a thing.

The heart of the matter

Considering it’s pretty much the biggest storyline on Raw at the moment, and considering that Angle is scheduled for a live interview immediately after Raw on the WWE Network, you’ve probably guessed when his segment is going to air tonight. According to reports, Angle’s big reveal is scheduled to close the show and then lead into the interview immediately. As for the opener, it appears that Dean Ambrose is set to share his current feelings regarding the Miz. The second hour is set to begin with the Reigns/Joe #1 Contender match. No word as to what will open the third hour, however.

What’s next?

Raw is just hours away from going live, so we won’t have to wait long to find out. Of course, WWE is notorious for changing things like this at the last minute – either due to wanting to throw off online reports like this or simply due to indecisiveness.

Author’s take

All signs point to this closing the show. Whatever the reveal is, the prospect of what it might be has people talking, which means people will be tuning in. Unless it’s something so groundbreaking and paradigm shifting that it can effect how the rest of the show plays out (or leads to yet another reveal), it makes no sense to open the show with it. The last thing WWE wants is to have a ratings spike at the top of the show and then watch it drop over the course of the night. My guess: Angle will be seen throughout the show waiting in the garage for a limo to show up, which it finally does at the end.