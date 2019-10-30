WWE News: Potential spoiler on Shane McMahon's WWE status

Matthew Serocki

Shane McMahon left WWE TV after losing to Kevin Owens on the FOX debut of SmackDown.

Is the Best in the World, Shane McMahon, going to return to the WWE so soon after being "fired" by Kevin Owens earlier this month? With the Crown Jewel event just days away, a video has surfaced online of Shane arriving in Saudi Arabia by his father's side.

Did someone say the words "Best in the World"?

Shane's whole reign of terror was kicked off at the Crown Jewel event last year. He would fill in for the injured Miz in the finals of the World Cup Tournament where he defeated Dolph Ziggler for the trophy. It was also the beginning of his use of the "Best in the World" moniker that he rubbed in everyone's faces after turning on The Miz.

That storyline was addressed at SummerSlam where Kevin Owens agreed to quit if he lost to McMahon. Owens won the match, but McMahon continued to appear on TV to torment The Prizefighter and others. Everything came to a head when Owens threatened to sue the WWE due to McMahon's actions. It led to a ladder match on the SmackDown debut on FOX where the winner had the right to fire the loser after retrieving a briefcase.

As McMahon lost, it was thought to be the end of Shane McMahon on TV for at least the next few months. The video below from Heel By Nature's Twitter stirred things up once again regarding a potential return to TV for the Best in the World.

Vince McMahon and Shane McMahon arriving in Riyadh ahead of WWE Crown Jewel. Is Shane going to intervene himself in the ‘Best In The World’ match?



Thanks to @OGhalayini for the video. pic.twitter.com/HexcM05voj — HeelByNature.com (@HeelByNatureYT) October 29, 2019

Possibilities for his appearance

The upcoming event was previewed by Sportskeeda's own Gary Cassidy who spoke with Scott Stanford about the event during the Dropkick DiSKussions podcast.

Is Shane going to intervene in some fashion in the Tag Team Turmoil match since the words "Best in the World" are attached to it? SEScoops.com reports that McMahon isn't advertised for the show and that he hasn't been an executive for the company in years. His primary role has been as an on-screen talent.

Other possibilities could include simply awarding the trophy to the winning tag team. He could also just be traveling with his father in order to enjoy the festivities backstage. All we can say is that don't be surprised if he shows up in some capacity because he is in the vicinity.

