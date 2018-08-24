WWE News: President of WWE Studios leaves after clash with company president

Thomas Lowson FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 852 // 24 Aug 2018, 14:01 IST

Luisi (center) at the premiere for Dead Man Down, which starred Colin Farrel and then-superstar Wade Barrett

What's the story?

The president of WWE Studios Michael Luisi has parted ways with the company, after a reported clash with WWE co-president Michelle Wilson.

In case you didn't know

WWE Studios is the company's entertainment production company. Its first films focussed on current Hollywood star and former wrestler Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, and included the Scorpion King (2002), The Run Down (2003) and Walking Tall (2004).

Luisi reached the position as WWE Studios president in 2011, and has overseen film releases such as The Call (Halle Berry, X-Men), Occulus (Karen Gillan, Doctor Who, Marvel) and Road to Paloma (Jason Momoa, Justice League, Game of Thrones).

In addition, WWE films often star WWE superstars, such as John Cena in 12 Rounds, Big Show in Legendary and most recently, The Miz in the Marine film series.

The heart of the matter

According to Deadline, Luisi was ousted after some sort of confrontation with WWE co-President Michelle Wilson.

The position will be filled by Wilson on an interim basis, according to reports, alongside WWE business executive Timothy Schmidt.

They will look to replace Luisi, who worked with Miramax and New Line before joining WWE.

What's next?

The company still has plenty of films scheduled to come out soon, including Pandemonium, the Tri-Star directed film, which will be a biopic of Vince McMahon, directed by Glenn Ficarra and John Requa.

The company will also be releasing 'Fighting with my family', featuring The Rock, and will focus on the life of former Diva's champion and current SmackDown Live General Manager, Paige.

According to reports from November 2017, WWE Studios is also looking to branch out, and hopes to have more non-scripted, family-friendly entertainment TV shows.

"We look forward to identifying key partners to work alongside us while creating opportunities to use our on-screen WWE talent in new and exciting ways," Luisi said at the time.