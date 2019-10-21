WWE News: Pro Wrestling legend believes Vince McMahon is stagnant, talks AEW defeating NXT

Terry Funk spoke up about the recent success of AEW

Terry Funk is someone who's done it all and seen it all in the professional wrestling business, in a career that has spanned over half a century. The legend was a part of the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast, where he discussed a variety of topics, including the fact that AEW has dominated NXT in the Wednesday Night Wars.

Never one to shy away from speaking his mind, Funk expressed his opinion that it was 'wonderful' that AEW defeated NXT from the very outset. Special thanks to the TMPT Empire for this particular transcription.

The Wednesday Night Wars

AEW and NXT occupy the same time slot on Wednesday Nights and the former airs on TNT while the latter is telecast every week on the USA Network. AEW has dominated NXT in terms of viewership, three weeks in, and Funk weighed in on the reason for the same, during this interview:

"They (AEW) beat them (WWE) right out of the gate on how many people watching. That is not good, that is wonderful. It's curiosity and they have to understand that and they have to be prepared to produce a better show than what they did that first week and second week and continue on getting better and better and better. That is what they have to have, they have to have that attitude and that belief that they can do it."

Is Vince McMahon out of touch?

Funk attributed the success of AEW not merely to the promotion's output but because of the fact that Vince McMahon was, in his opinion, stagnant. Funk was very outspoken about Vince McMahon's shortcomings:

"Well, here's the thing. Why do you think they have that many viewers? It is not all curiosity. It is because the people want something better than what he's (Vince McMahon) is producing. I think that you can't turn sh*t into a great meal. You can’t put whatever you want into there but that is what Vince is doing. He has become repetitious, he has become stagnant, and some of his stuff is totally overbearing and that is just a matter of truth. Now you've got a fresh flower coming up right behind you."

Funk was of the opinion that older fans are not coming back, but instead newer fans are tuning in to watch AEW. He was also critical of the XFL. You can listen to the whole interview here or just click on the link shared below, for a brief excerpt: