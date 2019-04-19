WWE News: Producers behind each match at TakeOver: New York revealed

Matthew Serocki FOLLOW ANALYST News 211 // 19 Apr 2019, 06:21 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

TakeOver: New York was capped off by Johnny Gargano's NXT Title triumph over Adam Cole.

What's the story?

As has been the case over the last few years, NXT TakeOver events have often overshadowed the main roster PPVS with which they shared a weekend.

Due to some phenomenal matches at TakeOver: New York, some hardcore fans wonder who was behind the layout/booking of the match. Wrestlingnews.co is reporting via the Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer just who was behind the booking of each match during the event.

In case you missed it . . .

TakeOver events have often preceded big PPVs like SummerSlam, the Royal Rumble or WrestleMania.

This year's 'Mania weekend TakeOver event took place on Friday night instead of the usual night before, but still produced some great matches, including Pete Dunne vs. Walter, the match for the NXT Tag Team Titles and the 2-out-of-3 falls match for the vacant NXT Title.

The heart of the matter

When news comes out that WWE has signed an older wrestler, a lot of people scratch their heads as to why that person was signed.

The WWE and other promotions often sign veterans from the business to be backstage agents and producers.

Recent names that have been signed to WWE or NXT include Sonjay Dutt, Abyss, Jeff Jarrett and Hurricane Helms.

Because they have a lot of experience in the business, it only makes sense for them to take backstage roles in order to help the current crop of superstars produce matches that the fans will never forget.

The quality of TakeOver: New York made it hard for WrestleMania 35 to follow suit, mainly due to both the producers and the performers of the matches.

Advertisement

According to Meltzer, the main producer for the 2-out-of-3 Falls NXT Title match between Johnny Gargano and Adam Cole was produced by former Freebird Michael Hayes. Hayes has been with the company in a backstage capacity since the early 1990s.

In regards to the other matches, women's wrestling pioneer Sara Amato, better known as Sara Del Ray, produced the Fatal Four Way for the NXT Women's Title between champion Shayna Baszler and challengers Bianca Belair, Kairi Sane and Io Shirai.

The former Albert and Lord Tensai, and current head trainer at the Performance Center, Matt Bloom produced the North American Championship match between Matt Riddle and Velveteen Dream while Johnny Moss was in charge of the NXT UK Championship match between Pete Dunne and challenger Walter.

Lastly, the former Red Rooster himself, Terry Taylor, produced the match that started off the night with hot fire between the NXT Tag Team Champions the War Raiders and the duo of Aleister Black and Ricochet.

What's next?

When it is revealed just who is behind the layout and production of certain matches, it gives you a new perspective and respect for the people backstage.

Without their guidance, the matches would likely fail to be as effective as they are. It also proves that the signings of former wrestlers for these roles are just as important as the big name free agent stars who perform in the ring.