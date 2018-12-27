WWE News: R-Truth compares himself and Carmella to Jay-Z and Beyonce

R-Truth had a rather bold claim for his alliance with Carmella

What's the story?

Jay-Z and Beyonce may be the hottest pair in entertainment. R-Truth likened his own partnership with Carmella to a similar level, calling them the Jay-Z and Beyonce of pro wrestling.

He said so on the Chasing Glory Podcast, hosted by Lilian Garcia. Special thanks to Wrestling Inc. for the quote below.

In case you didn't know...

Carmella used to be a heel, but turned babyface rather organically. She teamed up with R-Truth, who strangely wanted to take her on in a match at first, and the duo went on to win the Mixed Match Challenge.

They could have gone anywhere in the world, but they chose to go to WWE Headquarters for the 'vacation' they won. The good news is that both of them will be Number 30 in their respective Royal Rumble matches. Their dance breaks are a special favourite of the WWE Universe.

The heart of the matter

R-Truth gave us the reason why he made the comparison in the following quote. Needless to say, he had his reasons:

My character is such an entertaining character that it is a whole other element to the show, so once they put me and Carmella together it was like, okay, now I have something to do. Not only is it something for me to do, but it's also double the entertainment, because she was a 'bad guy', and just by me and her hanging out, people took to it. And in a society up to date, we are pretty much like the Jay-Z and Beyonce of pro wrestling.

He went on to praise Carmella as well. He revealed their whole process of brainstorming as well:

She is very talented. She is very smart," Truth said. "A lot of ideas we have she comes up with it herself. She will throw around ideas and ask me if I like something, and I would say, 'You came up with that?' That is good! And then I will throw something into it. We gel very good together, and it is easy. Sometimes you can have a partner and it could be a little hiccup where someone wouldn't want to do something, but with me and her, it is so easy and fun. Always fun.

What's next?

Daniel Bryan attacked R-Truth on last week's show, when he was dressed as Santa Claus. Maybe they will meet in the New Year, in a singles match. Maybe Brie Bella could return for a Mixed Tag Match.

Do you like the seven second dance breaks? Let us know in the comments below.

