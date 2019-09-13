WWE News: R-Truth forced to defend 24/7 Championship after breaking the law [WATCH]

R-Truth had to defend his belt

WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth today found himself defending his title in an impromptu match at the side of the road after being pulled over by the police.

A video has emerged on social media of the multiple-time champion being told he would be let away with a warning if the officer who pulled him over could have a picture.

The hilarious video shows R-Truth opening the trunk of his car to grab the title belt for a photo with the officer who claimed to be a huge fan, but he turned around only to find the other officer in a referee shirt.

"You the po-po and a referee?!"

Truth was then rolled up on the tarmac but managed to kick out at two before jumping back in his car with the boot still popped and speeding off.

Former Champion Drake Maverick yesterday claimed that NXT's move to USA Network means there's now another opportunity for him to win the title, confirming that the 24/7 Championship could be defended on the black and gold brand when it goes live on the USA Network.

An incredible suggestion from Maverick, which goes hand in hand with a suggestion myself, Tom Colohue and Korey Gunz recently spoke about on Sportskeeda's Dropkick DiSKussions podcast where we chatted about how WWE could use the RAW and SmackDown Superstars to boost the ratings of NXT, or vice versa - if NXT ends up exceeding all expectations, using it to promote RAW and SmackDown.

Could we see the 24/7 Champion at the time sprinting through Full Sail trying to hold onto their Championship, while being chased by a pack of Superstars, or even having NXT Superstars win the Championship?! Anything could happen - as we saw from the video above!

