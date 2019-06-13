WWE News: R-Truth posts hilarious update from an unusual place

Truth in a box!

What's the story?

This past week on SmackDown Live, WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth was seen being locked in a production equipment box all night.

Truth recently posted an update, and he still seems to be stuck in the box, which is currently on its way to Los Angeles for the upcoming episode of Monday Night Raw.

In case you didn't know...

R-Truth is on a roll at the moment. Ever since the WWE 24/7 Title came into being, Truth has been the cornerstone of the title picture, having held the title on several occasions, plus losing and winning it back on the strangest of places.

Truth won the title first when he pinned Robert Roode on the night the championship debuted on Raw. He has lost the title on a golf course and at an airport, but managed to win it back both times. Last week, Truth lost the belt to Elias on SmackDown Live, but went on to catch him under the ring and pin him to reclaim the belt.

The heart of the matter

A segment on this week's SmackDown Live saw Truth getting locked inside an equipment box, and backstage personnel carrying it away to ship it to Los Angeles. Truth has now posted an update from his phone, stating that he is still inside the box. Here's what Truth wrote:

Help, help, With a Capital HELP!!! Somebody tell'em my phone is about to die! I'm trapped in a blue box, and it's headed to LA for Monday Night Raw!

What's next?

Despite the WWE Universe not being thrilled with the design of the 24/7 Title, they're sure having a blast with the hilarious segments WWE is producing with the belt. It would be interesting to see where the company goes with this angle as we move forward.

