WWE News: R-Truth loses 24/7 championship on the Airport Tarmac

Jinder Mahal is now a 2-time 24/7 Champion.

What's the story?

As revealed by WWE on its Twitter handle, Jinder Mahal pinned R-Truth on the Airport Tarmac to become the new 24/7 Champion.

In case you didn't know...

The 24/7 Championship was introduced on the May 20th episode of Raw by Mick Foley to a relatively lukewarm response from the live audience. Titus O'Neil would end up becoming the first ever 24/7 Champion before losing it to Robert Roode, who would drop it to R-Truth on the same night.

The title would go to change hands 10 times (including the Jinder Mahal's latest victory) among 5 WWE superstars.

The Superstars who have held the title are Titus O'Neil, Robert Roode, R-Truth, Jinder Mahal, and Elias.

R-Truth has the most number of reigns at 4, followed by Jinder Mahal and Elias, who have 2 reigns to their names respectively.

Elias managed to win the title on the most recent episode of SmackDown Live before losing it to Truth after being pinned under the ring.

While the title design has been deemed a lazy effort by the fans, the newest championship in the WWE has provided some consistent entertainment value. The use of social media to promote the title had added to the initial success of the title

The heart of the matter

As you can see in the video below, Truth can be seen talking on the phone on the airport tarmac when Mahal would sneak up from behind with a referee, roll Truth up for the three-count and run back into the stationed aeroplane.

The WWE roster is on their way to Saudi Arabia for the WWE Super ShowDown PPV. We could be in for another title change if Truth capitalizes on Mahal falling asleep on the plane. Seems like another Plane Ride from Hell in the making!

How long until Jinder Mahal falls asleep on the plane and Truth covers him to win the 24/7 Title back?



*HINT HINT* — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) June 6, 2019

What's next?

WWE Super ShowDown will be live from 2 PM ET onwards on June 7th, and we're certain there could be another 24/7 title change in the works.