×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: R-Truth reacts to Mick Foley's 24/7 Championship challenge

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
News
301   //    22 Jul 2019, 08:43 IST

R-Truth
R-Truth

What's the story?

Recently, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley had stated that he will take back the WWE 24/7 title from R-Truth on the Raw Reunion episode. Truth has now responded to Foley's tweet, with a gif of Charlie Murphy cracking up.

In case you didn't know...

Fans might remember the night when the WWE 24/7 title was unveiled. Mick Foley was the one who revealed the belt, to an incredibly mild reception from the crowd, turning the segment into an awkward affair. The belt was berated for being too bland, but it somehow went on to become the hottest act on WWE TV over the course of the next two months.

Mid-carders such as R-Truth, Drake Maverick, EC3, Jinder Mahal, and many more engaged in hilarious segments on a weekly basis, garnering huge numbers on WWE's Youtube channel, as well as its other social media handles.

Also read: 5 reasons Vince McMahon is happy with the 24/7 title

The heart of the matter

The Raw Reunion special episode is a day away, and a string of WWE legends and Hall of Famers are set to return to the company for one night. Contrary to the bunch, Hardcore legend Mick Foley is someone who isn't coming back just to make an appearance. He recently posted a tweet stating that he's coming back to bring his baby home, with a picture of him carrying the title.

It seems like Foley has noticed what the 24/7 title has become in a matter of months, and he wants a shot at it. Truth doesn't think that Foley is a threat to him and his belt, judging from the response he gave to Foley.

What's next?

We won't have to wait for too long to find out whether Foley succeeds in his quest, and ends up taking the 24/7 Title home.

Would you like to see MIck Foley win the 24/7 Title?

Tags:
WWE Raw R-Truth Mick Foley
Advertisement
WWE News: Mick Foley unveils new WWE Championship with a unique design
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Hall of Famer vows to win 24/7 Championship at Raw Reunion
RELATED STORY
WWE RAW: 5 Reasons why Mick Foley unveiled the 24/7 Championship 
RELATED STORY
Unpopular Opinion: Why the new WWE 24/7 Championship is destined to disappoint
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Vince McMahon is extremely happy with the 24/7 title
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons WWE should have brought back the Hardcore Championship instead of creating the 24/7 title
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Backstage news on 24/7 Title changing hands at Drake Maverick's wedding
RELATED STORY
Why WWE's new 24/7 Championship could be fun and interesting, especially in this era
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: WWE could allow women to fight for 24/7 Championship 
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons why Mick Foley will announce the Hardcore Championship on the RAW after Money in the Bank
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us