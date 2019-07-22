WWE News: R-Truth reacts to Mick Foley's 24/7 Championship challenge

R-Truth

What's the story?

Recently, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley had stated that he will take back the WWE 24/7 title from R-Truth on the Raw Reunion episode. Truth has now responded to Foley's tweet, with a gif of Charlie Murphy cracking up.

In case you didn't know...

Fans might remember the night when the WWE 24/7 title was unveiled. Mick Foley was the one who revealed the belt, to an incredibly mild reception from the crowd, turning the segment into an awkward affair. The belt was berated for being too bland, but it somehow went on to become the hottest act on WWE TV over the course of the next two months.

Mid-carders such as R-Truth, Drake Maverick, EC3, Jinder Mahal, and many more engaged in hilarious segments on a weekly basis, garnering huge numbers on WWE's Youtube channel, as well as its other social media handles.

The heart of the matter

The Raw Reunion special episode is a day away, and a string of WWE legends and Hall of Famers are set to return to the company for one night. Contrary to the bunch, Hardcore legend Mick Foley is someone who isn't coming back just to make an appearance. He recently posted a tweet stating that he's coming back to bring his baby home, with a picture of him carrying the title.

It seems like Foley has noticed what the 24/7 title has become in a matter of months, and he wants a shot at it. Truth doesn't think that Foley is a threat to him and his belt, judging from the response he gave to Foley.

What's next?

We won't have to wait for too long to find out whether Foley succeeds in his quest, and ends up taking the 24/7 Title home.

Would you like to see MIck Foley win the 24/7 Title?