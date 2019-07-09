WWE News: R-Truth reveals 24/7 Title idea that Vince McMahon rejected

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST News 609 // 09 Jul 2019, 08:33 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Truth and Vince

What's the story?

WWE Superstar R-Truth recently sat down with Edge and Christian on their podcast and shared a bunch of WWE stories with the duo.

Truth revealed an angle concerning the 24/7 Title that was pitched to Vince McMahon, but was rejected. Vince thought that the angle would seem as Truth trying too hard to be funny, instead of being his usual self.

In case you didn't know...

R-Truth has had a career resurgence ever since the 24/7 Title came into being. The majority of his WWE run saw him become a jobber to the stars. The night of the 24/7 Title's unveiling ended with Truth pinning Robert Roode to win the belt, and thus his push kicked off. It seemed as if the title belt was made for Truth, who is playing his part to perfection and is garnering millions of views on WWE's social media handles, especially YouTube.

Truth's exploits with the 24/7 Title has become one of the hottest acts on WWE TV at the moment, which helped him win a poll where the WWE Universe voted for their favorite champion. Truth bagged 27% of the votes and defeated the likes of Seth Rollins, Kofi Kingston, and Becky Lynch.

Also read: 5 reasons why R-Truth is WWE's most popular champion

The heart of the matter

One of the most hilarious moments in this angle saw Truth crashing Drake Maverick's wedding and winning back the title. While talking to Edge and Christian, Truth revealed that an idea was pitched to Vince McMahon for the wedding angle, which the boss eventually rejected.

The idea would have seen Truth wear a wedding dress. Apparently, Vince thought that this would seem like Truth trying to be funny, and instead should just try to be himself.

Advertisement

"Let me tell you about that day: That was Sarah’s idea. Oh my God, that was so funny. Sarah Stock, she was there, and she was like, ‘Well…’, because at first, I was gonna do a wedding dress and Vince said, ‘No. No wedding dress. That sounds like he’s trying to be funny and tell Truth just be funny, be himself.’" [H/T: Fightful]

What's next?

The wedding angle became a big hit among the fans and garnered a positive response on social media. It would be interesting to see where this story goes as we move ahead.

What are your thoughts on R-Truth's idea for the wedding angle?