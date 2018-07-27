WWE News: R-Truth reveals horrifying shoulder injury which kept him out of action

Anirban Banerjee FOLLOW ANALYST News 2.00K // 27 Jul 2018, 14:38 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

R-Truth faced Samoa Joe in a match on SmackDown Live

What's the story?

R-Truth recently made his return to SmackDown Live after almost a year away from the ring. He revealed the nature of his shoulder injury which had kept him out of action for nearly a year.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

He shared pictures on his Instagram account of his shoulder injury and the results of the surgery.

In case you didn't know...

He had reportedly suffered an injury to his arm during a Live Event Match against Elias. After surgery on the 26th of October, and another surgery around the 4th of December, he revealed that the injury had been to his shoulder. He returned to be part of the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royale at WrestleMania 34, but his former tag team partner, Goldust, eliminated him.

He finally made his debut in SmackDown Live after being drafted there in the Superstar Shakeup and faced Samoa Joe. Joe defeated him with the Coquina Clutch, making his first bout back a loss.

The heart of the matter

R-Truth's shoulder injury was of a serious nature, where he had floating bones in his shoulder. The injury is reportedly only caused due to extreme trauma to the shoulder.

Truth shared pictures of his shoulder injury and the floating bones which had been extracted from his shoulder after surgery.

WWE wrestlers put their bodies through a lot of trauma, taking bumps regularly, which results in a lot of wear and tear. Thankfully for Truth, the surgery was successful, and he displayed his athleticism in the ring during his return.

What's next?

Samoa Joe is set to face AJ Styles at SummerSlam for the WWE Championship on the 19th of August. R-Truth currently is not involved in any feud and will continue to wrestle on SmackDown Live until the creative team can come up with a storyline for him.

You can see R-Truth face Samoa Joe here:

What do you make of the horrific nature of R-Truth's injury? Leave your thoughts in the comments below!