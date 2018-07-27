Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

WWE News: R-Truth reveals horrifying shoulder injury which kept him out of action

Anirban Banerjee
ANALYST
News
2.00K   //    27 Jul 2018, 14:38 IST

R-Truth faced Samoa Joe in a match on SmackDown Live
R-Truth faced Samoa Joe in a match on SmackDown Live

What's the story?

R-Truth recently made his return to SmackDown Live after almost a year away from the ring. He revealed the nature of his shoulder injury which had kept him out of action for nearly a year. 

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

He shared pictures on his Instagram account of his shoulder injury and the results of the surgery.

In case you didn't know...

He had reportedly suffered an injury to his arm during a Live Event Match against Elias. After surgery on the 26th of October, and another surgery around the 4th of December, he revealed that the injury had been to his shoulder. He returned to be part of the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royale at WrestleMania 34, but his former tag team partner, Goldust, eliminated him.

He finally made his debut in SmackDown Live after being drafted there in the Superstar Shakeup and faced Samoa Joe. Joe defeated him with the Coquina Clutch, making his first bout back a loss. 

The heart of the matter

R-Truth's shoulder injury was of a serious nature, where he had floating bones in his shoulder. The injury is reportedly only caused due to extreme trauma to the shoulder. 

Truth shared pictures of his shoulder injury and the floating bones which had been extracted from his shoulder after surgery. 

#thazendurance This is the amount of floating bone that was removed my shoulder.

A post shared by Ron Killings (@ronkillings1) on

WWE wrestlers put their bodies through a lot of trauma, taking bumps regularly, which results in a lot of wear and tear. Thankfully for Truth, the surgery was successful, and he displayed his athleticism in the ring during his return.

What's next?

Samoa Joe is set to face AJ Styles at SummerSlam for the WWE Championship on the 19th of August. R-Truth currently is not involved in any feud and will continue to wrestle on SmackDown Live until the creative team can come up with a storyline for him.

You can see R-Truth face Samoa Joe here:

What do you make of the horrific nature of R-Truth's injury? Leave your thoughts in the comments below!

Topics you might be interested in:
R-Truth
Anirban Banerjee
ANALYST
In love with Wrestling, MMA, Football, and Sports of all types. My other hobbies? Curling up with a nice book when I am not too busy writing. Do you enjoy his articles? Just give a click on the Follow button to be notified when he publishes new ones!
WWE News: Fandango injury details confirmed
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Sami Zayn injured both shoulders, out of action...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: How Randy Orton's Extreme Rules return...
RELATED STORY
4 wrestlers who got injured at the wrong time
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Bray Wyatt returns to in-ring action following...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Triple H reveals details regarding NXT...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Drew McIntyre reveals how Jinder Mahal was...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Kane suffers broken ankle after being assaulted...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Details on Jeff Hardy's injury, WWE's...
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why Finn Balor should be pushed as a top guy of...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us