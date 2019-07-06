WWE News: R-Truth reveals Vince McMahon created Little Jimmy to punish him

The origins of Little Jimmy

What's the story?

WWE Superstar R-Truth recently appeared on Edge and Christian's podcast and shared a bunch of stories.

Truth stated that the Little Jimmy gimmick was Vince's idea to punish him after he smoked a cigarette on TV.

In case you didn't know...

Back in 2011, R-Truth got into a feud with WWE Champion John Cena and bagged a championship opportunity at the Capitol Punishment PPV. On the road to Capitol Punishment, Truth began acting strangely. On an episode of Raw, Truth harrassed a kid and his father who were in attendance. He threw a cup of soda in the dad's face, after surprisingly getting a win over Cena, albeit by a count-out.

Soon after, Truth interrupted WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin and Vince McMahon, singing a song about "Little Jimmy". The song was a reference to children sitting in attendance. Although Truth failed to win the WWE Title from Cena, he kept going with the Little Jimmy gimmick and turned it into the most hilarious act on TV.

The heart of the matter

While speaking with Edge and Christian, R-Truth talked about the origins of Little Jimmy and revealed that it was Vince McMahon's idea. He added that when he once smoked a cigarette on TV, it didn't sit well with the boss.

This resulted in Vince trying to rib Truth and kind of punish him by giving him a ridiculous gimmick, and thus Little Jimmy was born.

What's next?

The gimmick became incredibly popular, and Truth still gets chants of Little Jimmy occasionally. Hopefully, he comes up with more entertaining stuff with the character in the future, as it does have tons of potential.

