WWE News: R-Truth reveals who comes up with 24/7 Title ideas

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST News 271 // 13 Jul 2019, 10:05 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Truth and Maverick

What's the story?

WWE Superstar R-Truth recently talked to Yahoo Sports! and opened up on a variety of wrestling topics.

Truth revealed that wrestlers like Drake Maverick, Jinder Mahal, and EC3 have been coming up with ideas for their gimmicks in regards to the 24/7 Title.

In case you didn't know...

When Mick Foley unveiled the WWE 24/7 Title back in May, no one in their right mind would have thought that the belt would become the hottest act in WWE in the coming months. The title changed hands several times over the course of the next couple of months, with R-Truth becoming a multiple-time 24/7 Champion.

The storyline saw Truth and a bunch of other mid-carders running around in pursuit of the green belt, resulting in these videos garnering millions of views on WWE's Youtube channel. Drake Maverick made it known that he was ready to go to great lengths when it came to the title, which led to the hilarious moment of R-Truth defeating Maverick at his real-life wedding!

Also read: 5 moments that proved Brock Lesnar is a nice guy in real life

The heart of the matter

While talking to Yahoo Sports, Truth stated that wrestlers involved with the 24/7 Title are being given free reign to go crazy with the concept and come up with anything they think could work. Truth stated that Drake Maverick, Jinder Mahal, EC3 and others come up with ideas for their gimmicks for the title. He added that Drake Maverick came up with the Truth poster gimmick on his own, creative liked the idea and ran with it.

Guys like Drake Maverick, Jinder Mahal, EC3, these guys came up with their own gimmick with regard to the title. Drake Maverick came up with the poster idea on his own, he took that leap. The company takes notice of that. When the opportunity is there, you have to let your creative juices start flowing and reach and grab for it.

What's next?

As we've seen so far, nothing is off-limits when it comes to the 24/7 Title. It would be interesting to see where this storyline goes as we move ahead.

What are your thoughts on the 24/7 Title? Is it the best thing going on in WWE?