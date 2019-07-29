×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: R-Truth wears his funniest disguise yet, hides from other Superstars

Johny Payne
SENIOR ANALYST
News
205   //    29 Jul 2019, 07:12 IST

R-Truth is well-known for his comic timing and innovation, be it a backstage segment or an in-ring promo
R-Truth is well-known for his comic timing and innovation, be it a backstage segment or an in-ring promo

What's the story?

The WWE has posted a new video of its current 24/7 Champion R-Truth alongside his ally Carmella, where the latter can be seen covering for R-Truth as he continues finding new ways to hide from other Superstars.

Regardless, as revealed in the aforementioned video, reigning WWE Women's Tag Team Champions The IIconics (Billie Kay & Peyton Royce) question Carmella regarding a rather odd lamp she claims to have bought -- with said 'lamp' being none other than R-Truth.

In case you didn't know...

The WWE introduced the 24/7 Championship earlier this year and notwithstanding the initial skepticism regarding the title, it eventually went on to become one of the most beloved titles in the professional wrestling business.

The large majority of professional wrestling fans, as well as experts, believe that it's indeed R-Truth's antics - who has consistently put forth brilliant comedy segments whilst finding innovative ways to evade fellow Superstars - that has made the 24/7 Championship this appealing to the WWE Universe.

The heart of the matter

Reigning WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth and his ally Carmella were present for the special Smackville event, and it was in a backstage segment that "The Princess of Staten Island" helped R-Truth hide -- with the latter being disguised as a lamp.

As noted by several fans on social media, the lamp disguise spectacularly failed to hide R-Truth; however, it ended up providing a hilarious backstage segment nonetheless.

With Carmella seated on a chair next to R-Truth, who stood adjacent to her as a lamp; The IIconics approached her, asking for directions to the make-up section.

What followed, was both Billie Kay and Peyton Royce growing suspicious of the 'lamp', before eventually leaving...Fans can check out the rib-tickling segment in the tweet below --

Advertisement

What's next?

As of this writing, R-Truth is the reigning 24/7 Champion, however considering the fact that the title can change hands anytime, anyplace, a new champion could most definitely be crowned at any given moment.

Also Read: WWE News - Ali on last-minute change and his title shot at Smackville

What are your thoughts on R-Truth's innovative ideas? Sound off in the comments below!

Tags:
The IIconics R-Truth Carmella
Advertisement
10 Youngest female WWE Superstars on the current roster
RELATED STORY
WWE RAW: 4 Biggest questions from this week’s episode (June 10, 2019)
RELATED STORY
WWE SmackDown (23rd July 2019): Start Time, Predictions, Location & more of SmackDown Live 
RELATED STORY
2 superstars who have lost momentum after Wild Card Rule and 2 who have gained
RELATED STORY
WWE Raw: 5 huge mistakes WWE made on this week’s episode (June 3, 2019)
RELATED STORY
4 WWE superstars who benefited from the Superstar Shake Up and 3 who did not
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Peyton Royce reveals what led to Tye Dillinger asking for his WWE release
RELATED STORY
WWE News Roundup: Hottest Stories of the Week (17th May 2019)
RELATED STORY
Hits and Misses of WWE in May 2019: Major shockers, New champions
RELATED STORY
WWE Raw: 5 Shockers & Surprises from this week’s episode (May 20, 2019)
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us