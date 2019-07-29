WWE News: R-Truth wears his funniest disguise yet, hides from other Superstars

R-Truth is well-known for his comic timing and innovation, be it a backstage segment or an in-ring promo

What's the story?

The WWE has posted a new video of its current 24/7 Champion R-Truth alongside his ally Carmella, where the latter can be seen covering for R-Truth as he continues finding new ways to hide from other Superstars.

Regardless, as revealed in the aforementioned video, reigning WWE Women's Tag Team Champions The IIconics (Billie Kay & Peyton Royce) question Carmella regarding a rather odd lamp she claims to have bought -- with said 'lamp' being none other than R-Truth.

In case you didn't know...

The WWE introduced the 24/7 Championship earlier this year and notwithstanding the initial skepticism regarding the title, it eventually went on to become one of the most beloved titles in the professional wrestling business.

The large majority of professional wrestling fans, as well as experts, believe that it's indeed R-Truth's antics - who has consistently put forth brilliant comedy segments whilst finding innovative ways to evade fellow Superstars - that has made the 24/7 Championship this appealing to the WWE Universe.

The heart of the matter

Reigning WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth and his ally Carmella were present for the special Smackville event, and it was in a backstage segment that "The Princess of Staten Island" helped R-Truth hide -- with the latter being disguised as a lamp.

As noted by several fans on social media, the lamp disguise spectacularly failed to hide R-Truth; however, it ended up providing a hilarious backstage segment nonetheless.

With Carmella seated on a chair next to R-Truth, who stood adjacent to her as a lamp; The IIconics approached her, asking for directions to the make-up section.

What followed, was both Billie Kay and Peyton Royce growing suspicious of the 'lamp', before eventually leaving...Fans can check out the rib-tickling segment in the tweet below --

What's next?

As of this writing, R-Truth is the reigning 24/7 Champion, however considering the fact that the title can change hands anytime, anyplace, a new champion could most definitely be crowned at any given moment.

