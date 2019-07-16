WWE News: R-Truth wins back 24/7 Championship in the most embarrassing way possible

Drake Maverick and Renee Michelle

What's the story?

On tonight's episode of WWE RAW, Drake Maverick was on a quest to consummate his marriage with his wife, Renee Michelle. Naturally, it was all about Drake Maverick's 24/7 Championship.

He found himself in the most compromising position possible when R-Truth caught up with him in the hotel room to pin him and become the new 24/7 Champion.

In case you didn't know...

Drake Maverick pinned R-Truth previously a couple of episodes ago to become the Champion. Since then, he has been on the run from Truth, much to the chagrin of his wife.

The heart of the matter

Drake Maverick went to a hotel with his wife where he booked himself in under the name Mr 24/7 Championship much to the objection of his wife. The two of them went to their hotel room without knowing that R-Truth had seen them sign into the hotel as well.

Maverick and his wife made themselves comfortable which meant that Maverick was wearing nothing more than his underwear on top of which he was wearing the 24/7 Championship -- again to the objection of Renee.

They were about to consummate their marriage, but unfortunately, it was not to be. Room service interrupted them, and it turned out to be a WWE referee. Drake Maverick realized what was happening and although he was not fully clothed, he started to search for R-Truth. Truth snuck up behind him and tried to pin him, but Maverick kicked out.

Truth dove on Maverick on the bed and with Renee Michelle screaming in the background, R-Truth pinned Maverick to become the new 24/7 Champion.

What's next?

Drake Maverick chased after R-Truth instead of staying to comfort his wife, something that will obviously not end well for his marriage. R-Truth and Drake Maverick have really made the WWE 24/7 Championship their own.