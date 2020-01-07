WWE News: Randy Orton and AJ Styles mock each other on Twitter

Jan 07, 2020

Randy Orton and AJ Styles

On this week's episode of WWE RAW, AJ Styles took on Akira Tozawa in a singles match. The Phenomenal One defeated the former Cruiserweight Champion courtesy of an RKO, the signature move of Randy Orton.

Styles and Orton have been engaged in a heated feud for the past couple of weeks. Styles hit the RKO on Tozawa and afterward shared the moment on his Twitter account where he claimed that anything Randy Orton has done, Styles has done better with the hashtag 'PheonemenalRKO'.

The Viper was not one to sit silent and he immediately retweeted the post of Styles and sarcastically mocked the leader of The O.C. for not achieving much height in the air while delivering the RKO.

Wow, really got some height on THAT one uncle Al 😒 https://t.co/pwaUZ7gBK8 — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) January 7, 2020

The rivalry between Orton and Styles

Randy Orton and AJ Styles started their first major feud in WWE in 2019 while both were a part of SmackDown. Their feud culminated in a match at WrestleMania 35 which was won by Styles.

That time Styles was the babyface and Orton was the heel but now the roles are reversed. Last week on RAW, Orton came out in crutches and fooled Styles into thinking that he was legitimately injured and said that he would have to undergo surgery.

Styles, who kept on taunting The Apex Predator was taken by surprise when Orton suddenly hit him with the RKO only to reveal that he was not injured at all. It will be interesting to see how their feud will pan out and whether or not we will get another WrestleMania match between the two Superstars.