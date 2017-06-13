WWE News: Randy Orton and Jinder Mahal to face-off at SmackDown Live

WWE confirms huge segment involving Randy Orton and Jinder Mahal for SmackDown Live.

What’s the story?

According to an article on WWE.com, WWE Champion Jinder Mahal and Randy Orton are set to face off on this week’s episode of SmackDown Live. This is likely to be their last showdown before they battle for the WWE Championship at Money in the Bank this Sunday night.

In case you did not know...

The championship match at Money in the Bank gives Orton the opportunity to secure his 14th World Championship run. He has won the WWE Championship on nine occasions and the World Heavyweight Championship four times.

Orton will also have a huge support from the crowd as Money in the Bank takes place in his hometown of St. Louis.

The heart of the matter

The SmackDown Live preview posted on WWE.com revealed that Randy Orton and Jinder Mahal will come face to face on the upcoming episode of SmackDown Live.

“Before they step in the ring for SmackDown LIVE’s top prize on Sunday, Mahal and Orton will come face to face in New Orleans.”

The article also hyped the Money in the Bank title match and emphasised on the shocking loss that Orton suffered against Jinder Mahal at Backlash.

What’s next?

The Viper and The Maharaja squaring off just days before their title match is a good way to sell the match. We usually get such bookings on homecoming shows and one of the Superstars is bound to stand tall in the end. Depending on who comes out on top, we might even get an idea of what WWE is planning to do on Sunday night.

Author’s take

It’s a typical booking decision from WWE’s side and there is nothing to be surprised about. Apart from the star power of Orton and Jinder, the involvement of the Singh Brothers is likely to be a huge factor when the face-off happens.

