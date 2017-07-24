WWE News: Randy Orton challenges Christian to one more fight

Orton and Christian certainly produced a number of great matches over the years

Randy Orton battles Christian a few years back

What's the story?

Randy Orton is one of the most decorated WWE Superstars from the recent generation and even though he missed out on winning the WWE Championship against Jinder Mahal at WWE Battleground, one of his former rivals, Christian shared an image of his wrestling boots on Twitter and that got Orton asking for another fight.

Hmmm wonder if these still fit? https://t.co/VN6Lx7HDSO — Jay 'Christian' Reso (@Christian4Peeps) July 24, 2017

In case you didn't know...

Christian and Orton did have a pretty big rivalry back in 2011 where The Viper came out on top over Captain Charisma.

Christian doesn’t wrestle anymore but is still part of a lot of WWE Network programming along with former tag team partner Edge, starring in The Edge and Christian Show.

The heart of the matter

Orton replied to the original tweet from Christian and hoped that the boots still fit Captain Charisma. However, Christian’s reply did indicate that his wrestling days are behind him.

The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion did add that the pair had a couple of really good battles previously but it seems unlikely he would be returning to the ring.

Haha I wish... we had a good match or 2 right? — Jay 'Christian' Reso (@Christian4Peeps) July 24, 2017

What's next?

Christian is one of the few stars that have been barred from wrestling due to concussion related injuries.

This is the policy taken by the WWE to ensure there are no further injuries to their stars and it is likely that the Canadian will continue doing WWE Network shows with Edge.

Orton will be preparing for another battle with Jinder Mahal for the WWE Championship, especially due to the interference by the Singh brothers and The Great Khali.

Author's take

While we may never see Christian in the WWE ring again, he did have a number of great years with the company and at only 43 years of age, the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion could have continued for a few more years.

With the number of shots Christian took to the head, it is a good thing that the WWE isn't risking his career, just like they stopped Edge and Daniel Bryan from returning to the ring.