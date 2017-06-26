WWE News: Randy Orton comments on being called lazy

The Viper justifies his actions within the square circle.

by Prityush Haldar News 26 Jun 2017, 11:53 IST

Randy Orton is embroiled in a rivalry with WWE Champion Jinder Mahal

What’s the story?

In a recent interview with 105.7 The Point in St. Louis, Missouri, WWE Superstar Randy Orton responded to claims that he was lazy in the ring. Orton stated that he was not lazy or careless but rather “stopped giving as much of a crap.”

In case you didn’t know...

In a recent episode of Bring It To The Table, Peter Rosenberg claimed that Randy Orton often did not leave it all in the ring. WWE COO Triple H also talked about Randy Orton on separate occasions saying that the “Apex Predator” could have achieved much more in the WWE if he wanted to.

The heart of the matter

Randy Orton justified himself saying that he was more about letting the story develop in the ring organically rather than coming up with ideas before the match. Orton pointed out that going into the match with pre-planned idea made the action look choreographed.

“I started kind of getting it, so to speak, the light bulb came on when I stopped giving as much of a crap, I guess you can say. I don’t mean in the sense of being lazy or not caring, you know, that’s not true at all.”

He recalled watching tapes of his grandfather back in the day. He claimed that they would work a stiff style with not too many bumps. Orton mentioned that they banked on telling a story inside the ring rather than doing some high spots to gain pops from the fans in attendance.

“They told a story and the fans were on the edge of their seat because of how they were telling the story.”

What’s next?

Randy Orton has taken a couple of defeats at the hands of Jinder Mahal but the rivalry is far from over. In an exclusive interview this week on Smackdown LIVE, Orton promised to exact revenge on the current WWE Champion.

Author's take

Randy Orton in one of the most decorated WWE Superstars. He is a 13-time World Champion, 2-time Royal Rumble winner, former tag team champion, former Intercontinental Champion, Money in the Bank winner and a future Hall of Famer.

However, his stock has been on the low of late. His matches often do not live up to the hype. Yet, Randy is a veteran and can still pull out a spectacle if he puts his heart into it.

