WWE News: Randy Orton insults another WWE fan on Twitter

Randy Orton is at it again on Twitter.

by Mike Diaz News 08 Mar 2017, 12:10 IST

Orton is famous for letting it rip on Twitter, but his latest fan insulting Tweet may have gone a little too far.

What’s the story?

Former WWE Champion Randy Orton is known for going on a good Twitter tirade against some of his haters now and then and has also had a few unpleasant encounters with fans outside the ring.

Orton’s latest Twitter call out has gotten him a mixed reaction as he racial insulted and fat-shamed a fan he took a picture with at the gym on Twitter.

In case you didn’t know...

This fan was reportedly harassing Orton’s girlfriend on Twitter by sending her some threatening messages, sparking Orton’s Twitter shot towards her.

The heart of the matter

Here’s what Orton Tweeted about the fan he met at the gym:

"Look @kimklro I met the Latino Ms. Piggy today at the gym. I wish you were there to have a good laugh with me! #MsPig"

What’s next?

Orton is a big name on the roster so he most likely won’t take much too any heat for this. This isn’t his first rodeo with Twitter drama, however, so perhaps he may get a lecture from top WWE officials for his recent comments.

Sportskeeda’s take

There are two ways to look at this issue and both sides bring up good arguments. For one, Orton was simply defending his wife who was receiving threatening messages from this fan who he took the picture with.

Second, he is a professional athlete who is idolised by millions around the world, which include children. Orton needs to set a better example for his fans, but he is also human. To be frank, going forward I don’t expect much change in Orton’s Twitter game, and I’m fine with that.

