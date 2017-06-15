WWE News: Randy Orton lays to rest false claims about his father passing away

'Cowboy' Bob Orton Jr. is in good health and will be cheering his son at Money in The Bank this Sunday.

by Prityush Haldar News 15 Jun 2017, 10:22 IST

Randy claimed that his father was in good health and scheduled to appear at MITB

What’s the story?

WWE Superstar Randy Orton recently rubbished claims that his father, WWE Hall of Famer Cowboy Bob Orton Jr. had passed away. Orton took to Twitter to announce that the news was false and his dad was hale and hearty.

In case you didn’t know...

‘Cowboy’ Bob Orton Jr. had an important role to play in the main event of the first Wrestlemania. He accompanied the team of Paul Orndoff and ‘Rowdy’ Roddy Piper as a valet in their match against Hulk Hogan and Mr T. Bob Orton Jr was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2005.

The heart of the matter

Rumours that Cowboy Bob Orton Jr had passed away, were started by someone on the internet and undoubtedly shocked many. Randy Orton allayed the fears of the wrestling community by assuring them that his father was in good health.

Stuff about my dad is a rumor. — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) June 15, 2017

Several fans also questioned Smackdown LIVE creative head ‘Road Dogg’ Brian James about the incident. James also took a similar stand and replied that the news was untrue and that it was a cruel rib by someone on the internet.

He's alive and well dude. Just a bad rib that ain't funny. People are too much! — Brian G. James (@WWERoadDogg) June 15, 2017

What’s next?

‘Cowboy’ Bob Orton is expected to be at the upcoming WWE Money in the Bank PPV this Sunday in St. Louis, MO where his son, Randy Orton will square off against WWE Champion Jinder Mahal. The show will stream live on the WWE Network with the kickoff show starting at 7 PM E.

Author's take

Rumours are a part and parcel of the wrestling business. While credible rumours can give the fans a lot of information outside of the regular TV shows and live events, unsubstantiated and nasty ones tend to cause more harm than good to the business. However, Randy has handled the matter with utmost maturity.

The Apex Predator will be looking to perform at his very best this Sunday when his father will be in the crowd watching him fight for WWE gold for the fourteenth time in his career.

