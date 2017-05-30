WWE News: Randy Orton posts video of him playfully hitting his son with an RKO

He is a cool dad, indeed!

by Roktim Rajpal News 30 May 2017, 11:54 IST

Orton has been the RKO as his finisher for nearly 15 years

What’s the story?

WWE Superstar Randy Orton just posted a video on Instagram in which he can be seen playfully delivering an RKO to his son. Needless to say, it is an absolute treat for the Viper’s die-hard fans.

The background

Orton joined the main roster in 2002 and defeated Hardcore Holly in his first televised match. Shortly thereafter, he adopted the gimmick of a ‘legend killer’ and feuded with likes of Shawn Michaels and Mick Foley.

This helped him establish himself as a force to be reckoned with. In 2004, at 24, he became the youngest World Heavyweight champion in WWE history when he defeated Chris Benoit at Summerslam.

He has remained an integral of WWE programming since and proved that he is the company’s ‘Apex Predator’. Earlier this year, Orton won the Royal Rumble for the second time in his career and earned the right to face the WWE champion at WrestleMania 33.

At WrestleMania 33, he defeated Bray Wyatt to win the WWE title. However, this reign did not last too long as he dropped the belt to Jinder Mahal at Backlash.

The heart of the matter

Orton posted a video on Instagram and sent his fans into a state of frenzy. In it, he can be seen playfully delivering an RKO to his son as he jumps into the swimming pool. Judging by the clip, it can be said that Orton is one cool father, indeed!

What’s next?

Orton will challenge Mahal for his newly-won WWE title at the Money In The Bank PPV next month.

Author’s take

Orton is undoubtedly a veteran in his own right and has put on several good matches during the course of his career. However, his latest run as WWE Champion was a bit underwhelming. It will be interesting to see if the higher ups put the belt on him again in the near future.

