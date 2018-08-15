Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
WWE News: Randy Orton responds to recent controversial allegations in an unusual way

Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
News
2.06K   //    15 Aug 2018, 17:41 IST

Randy Orton has referenced his current controversy
Randy Orton has referenced recent rumors

What's the story?

Randy Orton has been thrust into the spotlight over the past few days after a former WWE writer came forward to share a controversial story about 'The Viper' from a few years ago, but it appears that Orton has found a way to joke about the whole affair.

In case you didn't know...

It was reported earlier this week that WWE was looking into a 2012 claim that Orton exposed himself to a number of their writing staff after it was alleged by former WWE writer, Court Bauer, that Orton would initiate many of the company's new writers into the business in his own unique way.

These claims from Bauer resurfaced this week after they were posted on Reddit and a number of writers have since commented on these allegations, with Freddie Prince Jr even claiming on Twitter that he would never shake Orton's hand.

The heart of the matter

Despite WWE stating that they were "looking into it" Randy Orton wrestled in a dark match following SmackDown Live last night where it was reported by Brad Shepard, that he was able to make light of the situation by laughing about it with the WWE crew at ringside.

Orton teamed with Samoa Joe and Shinsuke Nakamura against AJ Styles and The Club following SmackDown Live but was on the losing side after Styles hit the Styles Clash on Nakamura for the win.

What's next?

Currently, Randy Orton doesn't have a match for SummerSlam, which is a shock since he has been the main part of the build between Jeff Hardy and Nakamura's United States Championship match. At present, it is unknown as to whether or not he will be present at SummerSlam.

Do you think Randy Orton should be making references to the situation? Have your say in the comments section below.

