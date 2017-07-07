WWE News: Randy Orton retweets hilarious joke regarding Brock Lesnar and WWE 2K18

Randy Orton, apparently, just took a major dig at Brock Lesnar for being a part-timer.

by Roktim Rajpal News 07 Jul 2017, 23:03 IST

Randy Orton had squared off against Brock Lesnar at Summerslam 2016

What’s the story?

WWE superstar Randy Orton just took to Twitter and retweeted a funny joke about Brock Lesnar. The original tweet was sent out from the handle ‘WWE Creative Humour’ and said that WWE 2K18 is so realistic that it allows you to play as ‘The Beast Incarnate’ only five times a year.

WWE 2K18 is so realistic that you can only play as Brock Lesnar five times a year #Merch — WWE Creative Humor (@WWECreative_ish) July 6, 2017

The background

Lesnar has been a part-timer since returning to the WWE in 2012. Earlier this year, he destroyed Goldberg at Wrestlemania 33 and became the new WWE Universal Champion.

At present, he is gearing up to defend the title against Samoa Joe at GOBF and it will be his first match since the showcase of the immortals. As far as WWE 2K18 is concerned, it features Seth Rollins on the cover and will be released this October.

The heart of the matter

Last year, Orton had told USA Today that he was pretty upset with Lesnar for legitimately knocking him out during their match at Summerslam.

By retweeting this hilarious tweet, he has indicated that he still hasn’t put the incident behind him. Moreover, his actions suggest that ‘The Viper’ is not too happy about Lesnar getting a title run despite being a part-timer and It will be worth watching if Lesnar responds to this dig in the near future.

What’s next?

Lesnar will be defending his WWE Universal title against Joe at GBOF this Sunday, which is expected to be an absolute slobber knocker. As far Orton is concerned, he will be challenging Jinder Mahal for his WWE title in a Punjabi Prison Match at the Battleground PPV later this month.

Author's take

The very fact that Lesnar is the star attraction of Raw despite being a part-timer may not go down too well with several members of the current roster. However, let us not forget that the ‘Paul Heyman Guy’ is one of biggest draws in the business today. He most certainly adds a lot of credibility to the title. Enough said!