WWE News: Randy Orton reveals who he thinks about more than his wife

Rohit Nath FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 10 Dec 2019, 19:05 IST SHARE

Randy and Kim Orton

Randy Orton has been finding his stride lately on Monday Night RAW as a babyface. He recently renewed his rivalry with AJ Styles that is expected to culminate in a match very soon. However, one Superstar he has constantly assisted and praised recently is none other than his old rival Rey Mysterio.

It looks like all the differences between the two are in the past and Orton has been nothing but glowing in his praise of the United States Champion, lauding him after his win over AJ Styles the night after Survivor Series 2019.

Orton recently put out another new bizarre tweet revealing that he thinks about Rey Mysterio more than his wife these days!

At #charlotte airport on 2 hours of sleep and all I can think about is how @reymysterio is amazing. I should be thinking about @KimKlro but I can’t #619 — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) December 10, 2019

Kim Orton is certainly not going to be happy about it but perhaps she'll take it with a grain of salt. Orton is known to be one of the biggest jokers backstage and his sense of humor certainly translates well on Twitter more than it does on-screen.

Orton seems to be enjoying his run as a babyface after having been a heel for over a year and a half.

Perhaps we could eventually see Orton and Mysterio face off again down the line.