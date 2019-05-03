WWE News: Randy Orton rips WWE legend on twitter

Randy Orton did not hold back about this WWE legend on Twitter.

What's the story?

WWE is holding an event in Saudi Arabia on June 7th and the company has already signed The Undertaker, Brock Lesnar and, Goldberg for the Network exclusive event.

More names could be announced as time goes on. With that being said, however, one current WWE superstar isn't very happy about Goldberg's return to the squared circle.

In fact, he took to Twitter to take a shot at the former Universal champion and even lamented that the company wasted the money on him.

If nothing else, it was definitely was a surprising move by Orton and could be WWE's way of setting the stage for something between the two at the upcoming event.

In case you didn't know...

Goldberg returned to WWE in 2018 to take on Brock Lesnar in what was supposed to be their second dream match. Interestingly enough, however, it featured the first clean loss Lesnar had taken for almost a year and it happened in pretty quick fashion as well. Goldberg then eliminated Lesnar in The Royal Rumble and went on to win The Universal title at Fastlane.

Unfortunately for Goldberg, he lost the strap two months later at WrestleMania 33 to Lesnar in what would probably be considered their best match. After the match, Goldberg retired from pro wrestling but was recently announced for the upcoming event in Saudi Arabia. It's not known who his opponent will be, but there are a plethora of options.

The heart of the matter

Randy Orton took to Twitter after Goldberg was announced for the upcoming show in Saudi Arabia and he had less than stellar things to say about The Universal champion. Beyond that, it seemed to take a shot at WWE too for being willing to spend so much money on a one-time appearance by the former legend.

What's next?

Goldberg, Undertaker and Brock Lesnar are all scheduled for the Saudi Arabia show on June 7th and should all contribute to the once in a lifetime feeling of the event. Who Goldberg's opponent ends up being is yet to be seen, but that Tweet could be an early indicator that Orton versus Goldberg could be a real option.