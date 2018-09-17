WWE News: Randy Orton shares gruesome images of injuries suffered inside Hell in a Cell

Randy Orton walked out of Hell in a Cell with much more than memories.

What's the story?

Randy Orton took on Jeff Hardy inside Hell in a Cell at the pay-per-view of the same name and even though The Viper came out on top in the brutal bout, the former World Champion knows that he has been in a fight.

In case you didn't know...

Randy Orton was left bloodied after a number of shots to the back with a steel chair before Hardy then put the chair on top of Orton's chest and delivered a Swanton Bomb, which saw the chair bounce up and take a chunk out of Orton's leg.

Orton still continued the match but was obviously feeling some pain from his leg since there was a piece of flesh hanging from his thigh throughout.

The heart of the matter

It's been a few hours since the end of the match between Randy Orton and Jeff Hardy came to an end, but even though it was Hardy who was stretchered out of the arena, Orton still needed medical attention when he headed to the backstage area.

The former World Champion updated a number of posts on Instagram where he showed the WWE Universe the battle scars that he has to remember this year's Hell in a Cell.

Orton stated that "No matter what the outcome, they say you lose a small piece of yourself when you enter #HIAC" as a caption to the image of his thigh which was accompanied by an image of the flesh that he had cut from his leg.

Orton also showed off the welts on his back that the steel chair had left whilst also reminding the WWE Universe that this was the seventh time that he had been inside the structure.

What's next?

Hardy was stretched out of the arena in Texas which means that it's likely that this feud has now come to an end, so it will be interesting to see who steps up to The Viper heading into Survivor Series.

Do you think Orton left the match with worse scars than Hardy? Have your say in the comments section below...