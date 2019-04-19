WWE News: Randy Orton shares hilarious story about Luke Harper on Twitter

Looks like Luke Harper got Randy Orton into some Kendrick Lamar!

What's the story?

Randy Orton joined The Wyatt Family on SmackDown Live back in 2017 and while the partnership didn't last too long, it appears that he got to know Luke Harper very well during that time. Beyond that, it looks like they became pretty good friends during that period of time as well.

So well in fact that Randy Orton posted a hilarious story about Luke Harper on his Twitter once he learned about the news of the former Wyatt family member asking for his release. Interestingly enough, the post falls perfectly in line with Randy Orton's style of humor and pulls back the curtain a bit on what was probably a very interesting relationship between the two.

In case you missed it...

Luke Harper has reportedly asked for his release from WWE this week, which comes after a seven year run on the main roster. While Harper never reached the lofty goals that some of his other Wyatt Family cohorts would, he did get a brief run with the Intercontinental title and became tag team champions as apart of the The Bludgeon brothers.

Again, not exactly Hall of Fame worthy credentials, but Harper has definitely made an impact on the wrestling world and will be sorely missed. Of course it's not known if WWE will actually grant his release or make him wait until his contract is up, which is rumored to be in November, but his colleagues are already speaking out about their favorite memories of the superstar.

Below is a message posted by Harper on Twitter regarding his desire to be released from WWE.

The heart of the matter

As mentioned above, Luke Harper has officially asked for his release from WWE and posted a message on his social media claiming that he needed time to find himself. The news comes only a few weeks after Harper returned from an injury that kept him on the shelf for months and a pretty embarrassing botch during The WrestleMania 35 pre show.

Unfortunately for Harper, it appears that WWE is unwilling to release him from his contract and wants him to stick around until the deal expires in November. Orton responded to the news of his friend leaving the company to find himself with the following funny story on his Twitter feed.

In honor of @LukeHarperWWE ‘finding himself’ I’d like to take a minute to thank him publicly for introducing me to #kendricklamar several years ago while highly intoxicated in Europe #myleftstrokejustwentviral pic.twitter.com/4u8NXApBMb — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) April 18, 2019

What's next?

WWE seems intent on making their superstars ride out their contracts at the moment, especially with the very real possibility of losing them to rival companies, so one could probably expect Harper to stick around for awhile. Maybe not in a televised role or anything like that, but could still be used for house shows, public appearances and in other roles.