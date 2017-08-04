WWE News: Randy Orton takes a shot at Brock Lesnar on Twitter

by Riju Dasgupta News 04 Aug 2017, 17:15 IST

What's the story?

Randy Orton and Brock Lesnar are two future WWE Hall of Famers, but that did not stop the former from taking a cheap shot at the latter. Orton seems like a fan of the WWE Creative Humor account on Twitter, as he retweeted one of their Tweets:

Sooo, THIS is pretty funny https://t.co/rmsqef6vsR — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) August 4, 2017

This is the Tweet in question:

Get the new Brock Lesnar "Eat. Sleep. Threaten to leave for UFC when your contract is up to get more money. Repeat." shirt #Merch — WWE Creative Humor (@WWECreative_ish) August 3, 2017

In case you didn't know...

Randy Orton and Brock Lesnar came up from the same class of OVW, but over time, the latter has reached a far greater pedestal of fame as compared to Orton and gets more leeway in the WWE roster. While Orton still performs as a full-time member of the SmackDown Live brand, Lesnar is only a part-timer whose appearances on Raw episodes and even pay-per-views are few and far between. Bear in mind that Orton has taken a cheap shot at Lesnar, once in the past, by retweeting the Tweet linked below:

WWE 2K18 is so realistic that you can only play as Brock Lesnar five times a year #Merch — WWE Creative Humor (@WWECreative_ish) July 6, 2017

The heart of the matter

The Tweet in question, linked in the 'What's The Story' section was obviously a cheap shot directed at Lesnar, who has been called out by UFC Light Heavyweight Champion, Jon Jones, and whose contract runs out after Wrestlemania next year.

While it is impossible to surmise what happens behind closed doors, one can only assume that Orton is referring to Lesnar making unreasonable demands to WWE, or threatening to leave the company for good, heading over to UFC. A man unafraid to speak his mind, Orton revealed his feelings with the Retweet

What's next?

Lesnar defends his Universal Championship against Samoa Joe, Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns at Summerslam in Brooklyn. Ironically, even in storyline, he has threatened to walk out of the company if he loses the championship. As for Orton, he is seemingly in a program with Rusev.

Author's take

Randy Orton has never been afraid to speak his mind. It must be frustrating for a veteran to see Lesnar get as much leeway as he does. It's is interesting that the main event at Summerslam last year was Orton vs. Lesnar, where Lesnar beat Orton to a pulp. Could WWE use this heat to book a rematch? That could be a main event match worth watching.

