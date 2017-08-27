WWE News: Randy Orton trolls WWE gimmick match

Randy Orton takes a subtle shot at WWE's gimmick match.

Randy Orton isn't a fan of the Punjabi Prison gimmick match.

What’s the story?

Randy Orton has taken to social media in order to fire a rather subtle shot at the WWE’s ‘Punjabi Prison’ match.

Orton responded to a Tweet that mocked the Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor boxing matchup. The sarcastic post stated that May-Mac ought to have taken place within the confines of WWE’s Punjabi Prison; in response to which Orton replied:

How is @FloydMayweather vs @TheNotoriousMMA not in a Punjabi Prison? Money left on the table guys #Kayfabe — WWE Creative Humor (@WWECreative_ish) August 26, 2017

Then no one would be able to see the fight because the view would be obstructed by the two walls of 'bamboo' -duh https://t.co/5YHv7PbbYT — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) August 26, 2017

In case you didn’t know…

Floyd Mayweather Jr. (49-0 boxing) faced UFC Lightweight Champion Conor McGregor (0-0 boxing) in a boxing match under the Marquess of Queensberry rules (i.e. professional boxing rule-set).

The match was widely criticised after its announcement, given the fact that McGregor was an MMA fighter and didn’t possess any experience as a pro-boxer prior to his fight against Mayweather. Floyd is now 50-0 whereas Conor fell to 0-1, following his defeat at the hands of the former in the bout that took place this August 26th.

The heart of the matter

A parody social media account reportedly took a shot at the widely-derided Mayweather vs McGregor ‘Money Fight’, insinuating that the outrageous freak-show ought to have taken place in the WWE’s Punjabi Prison rather than a boxing ring.

On that note, WWE Superstar Randy Orton issued a rather witty response, taking a shot at the WWE’s gimmick match, explaining that the fans wouldn't have been able to watch the fighters in action if Mayweather vs McGregor took place inside a Punjabi Prison.

What’s next?

Floyd Mayweather Jr. bested Conor McGregor via TKO in Round 10 of their showdown. Floyd has now announced his retirement from the sport, whereas Conor is likely to head back to the UFC and the sport of MMA.

Meanwhile, Randy Orton performs for the WWE's SmackDown brand and is fresh off a huge win over 'The Bulgarian Brute' Rusev.

Author’s take

Well, given the showman that Conor is, and the money-loving businessman that Floyd is, a future showdown between the two in the WWE isn’t out of the realm of possibility.

Besides, who can forget little ‘Money’ taking on the Big Show at Wrestlemania? Here’s something to refresh your memory.

