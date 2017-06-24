WWE News: Rapper Lil Yachty says he's in talks with the WWE for an appearance

Lil Yachty says that he would like to get beaten up for money.

Lil Yachty confirms that he is in talks with the WWE

What’s the story?

American Rapper Lil Yachty has revealed in a conversation with TMZ that he has been in talks with the WWE for a special appearance. Yachty added that he had only been in one meeting with the WWE.

In case you didn’t know...

Lil Yachty is a Grammy Award-nominated rapper and singer and is well known for the song “Broccoli”, on which he was a featured artist. Yachty’s real name is Miles Parks McCollum, and he has released 4 EPs, 2 Mixtapes and 1 full-length album so far.

The 19-year-old Yachty is known to be an avid fan of professional wrestling.

The heart of the matter

TMZ caught up with Lil Yachty, who was seen wearing a Hardy Boyz shirt. The interviewer asked Yachty if he would ever go to the WWE, to which Yachty replied by saying that he was definitely interested and that he actually had a meeting with the WWE some time ago about a special appearance.

Yachty quipped that it would be nice to get beaten up for money. He was then asked about the status of his talks with the WWE, to which Yachty replied by saying that negotiations were still ongoing. He further added that if he went to the WWE, he would want to be in a tag team with The Hardy Boyz.

The interviewer asked Yachty if he had a name for his finishing move in mind, to which Yachty replied by saying that he’d probably call it the “Boatbuster”.

What’s next?

Although Lil Yachty has confirmed that he’s in talks with the WWE for a special appearance, there has been no indication from the WWE’s end that the 19-year-old Rapper could be making an appearance anytime soon.

Author’s take

Lil Yachty seems to be a genuine fan of professional wrestling. It’s always good to see mainstream artists showcase their love for wrestling so openly, and I’m glad that Yachty is doing it too.

WWE’s door for special appearances from celebrities has always been open. It has been a part of Vince McMahon’s vision for the company to ensure that the WWE has as much relevance as possible in the mainstream. Therefore if Yachty is really interested, it wouldn’t be long before we might end up seeing him in the company!

