WWE News: Rapper Wale to make an appearance on 4th of July edition of SmackDown Live

The 4th of July SmackDown just got bigger.

What will Wale have to do on SmackDown Live?

What’s the story?

Monday Night Raw had their celebrity appearance with the arrival of The Ball Family and SmackDown seems to be getting a celebrity appearance for next week.

Wale took to Twitter to inform fans that he will appear in next week’s edition of SmackDown Live.

Vince gave me the co-sign .Jayz dropped that inspiration .things are going great .catch me on smackdown live @WWEUsos @WWEBigE keep it clean — Wale (@Wale) June 30, 2017

In case you didn’t know...

The feud between The New Day and The Usos began back in May when The New Day made their first appearance on SmackDown Live and laid down the gauntlet to the SmackDown Tag Team Champions.

The two teams competed for the tag team titles at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view and ended with The New Day winning via countout while The Usos retained the championships.

The heart of the matter

Wale will be appearing on the show to moderate the 4th of July Rap Battle between both teams.

The news of this rap-off has led to quite the twitter war between the members of The New Day and The Usos as both teams have talked smack about the other and have even given a sample of what’s to come next week when they go head to head with rhymes.

We kno Dem ya boyz....As long as u CALL it clean....we won't have to get dirty. Ya digg???.... #4thOfJulyRapOff https://t.co/gRzcoonuyU — The Usos (@WWEUsos) June 30, 2017

So @Wale is coming through to moderate and @WWEUsos Are already halfway to making excuses and capitalizing words for no reason https://t.co/hEDcxuMiLU — Austin Creed (@XavierWoodsPhD) June 30, 2017

.@Wale'll call it down the middle. @wweusos sweatin, jus a little.

In their pants, startin to piddle.

Uso pancakes on our griddle! — Kofi Kingston (@TrueKofi) July 1, 2017

We got more BARZ then playgrounds. https://t.co/9bsJoFasQk — The Usos (@WWEUsos) July 1, 2017

Since you rep the penitentiary I figured you would relate bars to jail, but like old Fritos your bars are corny and stale https://t.co/uZSPmYUS7M — Austin Creed (@XavierWoodsPhD) July 1, 2017

What’s next?

The promos between The New Day and The Usos have been heavily praised, so many fans will be expecting an entertaining showdown between two of the companies most popular tag teams.

Tune in next week to see Wale moderate the war of words between The Usos and The New Day.

Author’s take

WWE really want the 4th of July episode of SmackDown to be successful with the number of matches and confrontations expected to go down next Tuesday.

This rap-off between The New Day and The Usos coupled with The Independence Day Battle Royal, and the return of John Cena have the potential to make next week’s episode a great show.