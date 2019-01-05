WWE News: The Undertaker talks about the meaning behind the moves in the ring

The Undertaker

What's the story

It's very rare that we see The Undertaker break kayfabe. He has always been true to his character, staying away from social media (for the most part), out-of-character based interviews, and so on.

The Undertaker, however, is in rare form as he was interviewed by Onnit to discuss the current status of today's wrestlers and their mannerisms inside the squared circle.

In case you didn't know...

The Undertaker has been missing in action since he and Kane were defeated by D-Generation X in early November at WWE "Crown Jewel". The Undertaker has been dealing with multiple knee issues and various other injuries that have plagued his in-ring career for the last several years.

The heart of the matter

During an interview with Onnit, which was originally posted to comicbook.com. The Undertaker spoke about the meaning behind wrestlers performing moves inside the ring and how the current state of the business is causing a huge problem for the industry. Here is an excerpt from their interview.

"Sometimes you have to set the angle within the match, but you gotta give a reason for one guy to be loved and one guy to be hated. At the end of the day, whatever you're doing in the ring, you want it to look real, and genuine, and authentic. And I think that's a huge problem, everybody acts the same way, everybody overplays to the audience, and it's just like, 'OK, what do you do next?'"

What's next

The Undertaker currently isn't scheduled for any upcoming WWE events, but will most likely make an appearance in the months leading into WrestleMania 35 in the months to come.

Do you agree with The Undertaker? Let us know in the comments below.

