WWE News: Rare photo of Roman Reigns and The Usos surfaces online

Roman Reigns and The Usos as you've never seen them before.

14 years ago these guys looked very different from what we see now

An old picture of Roman Reigns with real life cousins The Usos just surfaced on Twitter and immediately went viral. It shows the three Superstars signing letters-of-intent with two other football players from Escambia High School.

The source of the photo seems to be an old newspaper clipping and was shared by Denny Burkholder on Twitter.

Roman Reigns, whose real name is Leati Joseph "Joe" Anoai comes from one of the most well-known wrestling families of Samoan origin. His father, Sika Anoai, and his brother, the late Rosey Anoai were both accomplished wrestlers.

Roman is also the cousin of well-known wrestlers Yokozuna, Umaga, Rikishi, The Tonga Kid.

Roman Reigns, as well as Jimmy and Jey Uso, went to the same high school and a picture of them signing their letters-of-intent for the Escambia High School football team is currently making the rounds on the internet.

The picture is from a newspaper article from February 2003 and shows two other members of the EHS football team with families of all five sportsmen and their coaches.

Reigns, after having lost the Fatal Five-Way match at Extreme Rules faced Bray Wyatt on this week's episode of RAW. Time will only tell where WWE take Roman's character next.

Roman and his cousins, The Usos, are currently enjoying a successful WWE run and this tiny glimpse from their past shows how far they have come from being high school football stars to world famous Superstars.

Only time will tell if they will ever go back to playing football professionally or if they have all found a permanent home in the WWE like their family members before them.