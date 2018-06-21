WWE News: Ratings for the post Money in the Bank edition of SmackDown

Did Money in the Bank help give SmackDown a ratings boost?

It was a very happy Rusev Day on this week's SmackDown

What's the story?

WWE SmackDown saw a 6% rise in the ratings for their post Money in the Bank edition of the show, which was headlined by a five-man gauntlet match to decide the number 1 contender for Extreme Rules.

In case you didn't know

WWE shows often see a small ratings boost following a PPV, especially one as popular as Money in the Bank, and this week's edition of SmackDown was no different.

The show was headlined by a five-man gauntlet match to determine the new number 1 contender for AJ Styles' WWE title.

Elsewhere on the show, Jeff Hardy addressed Shinsuke Nakamura, and Sanity, the former NXT tag team champions, finally made their debut on the main roster.

The heart of the story

Thanks to Wrestling Inc for the following figures.

This week's episode of SmackDown drew 2.315 million viewers, which is up 6% from last week's fairly disappointing 2.183 million viewers.

The episode was also the brand's most watched since May 1st, and the third most watched since the superstar shake-up and the annual post-Mania ratings boost.

In comparison, Monday night's episode of Raw drew 2.903 million, which was also up from last week's episode, which drew 2.73 million.

SmackDown was number 8 in the overall ratings for cable, and the top viewed programme among 18-49-year-olds.

What's next?

Just when you thought nobody had enough screws loose to mess with @WWEUsos...please welcome #SAniTy! #SDLive pic.twitter.com/t2XpaEKAiY — WWE (@WWE) June 20, 2018

After a rocky start to 2018, SmackDown has continued to improve since the superstar shake-up, and hopefully, the ratings will continue to reflect that kind of quality.

Several new feuds began on this week's SmackDown and they will likely take be the main focus next week. The Usos will be out for revenge against Sanity after their beatdown this week, and Daniel Bryan will likely continue his new feud with The Bludgeon Brothers after the tag-team champions attacked him during this week's main event.