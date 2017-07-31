WWE News: Raven reveals how he helped CM Punk

Here's how Raven helped CM Punk with his career...

Raven had some words of wisdom for Punk

What’s the story?

In a recent interview with ESPN, professional wrestling legend Raven spoke about helping CM Punk during the latter’s run with ROH (Ring Of Honor).

Raven revealed that he and Punk often didn’t see eye to eye, but he added that he then realized that Punk had, in fact, learnt from all their arguments during their ROH days. Raven added that he was glad the former WWE Champion didn't hold any grudge towards him for all their past disagreements.

In case you didn’t know…

CM Punk is perhaps best known for his time with the WWE but has also performed for several other professional wrestling promotions in the past, before bidding adieu to the sport in 2014.

The fact that Punk and Raven more often than not disagreed with one another is no secret and had previously led many to believe that the two pro-wrestling veterans may not hold the best of thoughts for one another.

The heart of the matter

Raven spoke on a multitude of issues including today’s heavily scripted promos, stating that back in the day they could improvise on their promos as they’d only receive bullet points and be asked to cut said promo in their own style.

Besides, Raven explained his gladness as regards CM Punk acknowledging his help during his ROH days, stating:

“I never realized I helped him that much. Maybe he was listening when I thought he was arguing with me. I thought he would’ve looked back with less than fondness on me because we butted heads quite a bit, but I’m glad he didn’t.”

What’s next?

Raven presently performs on the independent circuit, whereas, CM Punk is still holding out for a second fight in the UFC. The Straight Edge Superstar will not return to professional wrestling at any point in the near future.

Author’s take

CM Punk and Raven may have had their differences in the past, but it’s truly heart-warming to see that the two of them don't hold any ill will toward one another.

As for Punk’s future, I’d love it if the Voice of the Voiceless returned to pro-wrestling and gave it another go before hanging up the boots for good.

