WWE News: RAW and SmackDown Live superstars take shots at each other on Twitter

by Rohit Nath News 27 May 2017, 20:33 IST

Mojo Rawley and Curt Hawkins faced each other on SmackDown Live

What’s the story?

WWE superstars Mojo Rawley and Curt Hawkins took to Twitter to take shots at each other. What ensued after that was nothing short of hilarious.

In case you didn’t know...

Mojo Rawley is on SmackDown Live while Curt Hawkins is on RAW. Mojo Rawley has been receiving a small push, being the winner of the 4th Annual Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal, while Curt Hawkins has moved to RAW, remaining an enhancement talent.

It’s a shame for Hawkins, who worked very hard to return to WWE. However, the reality is that he was brought in to be an enhancement talent.

The heart of the matter

On Twitter, Mojo Rawley started off with a regular, harmless tweet:

I can't stop. — Mojo Rawley (@MojoRawleyWWE) May 19, 2017



His former SmackDown Live opponent then took the first shot

Being an awful wrestler? Trust me, we all know. https://t.co/ZrgSoK4WUw — Brian Myers (@TheCurtHawkins) May 19, 2017



Curt Hawkins later made a rather bizarre demand

It's a known FACT that I was traded for @JinderMahal in the Superstar Shake Up. You might as well just hand the title over @BrockLesnar #RAW — Brian Myers (@TheCurtHawkins) May 23, 2017



The Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal winner wasted no time to get back at Hawkins

Nah brah. Everyone on @WWE #SDLive knows we traded you for Raw's toaster oven. We also had to pay them cash to take you. @TheCurtHawkins https://t.co/s7ileomQrY — Mojo Rawley (@MojoRawleyWWE) May 23, 2017



Hawkins then dealt a harsh blow on Rawley



Rawley sent out a seemingly irrelevant tweet the next day

Patiently waiting..... — Mojo Rawley (@MojoRawleyWWE) May 24, 2017



Hawkins once again burned Rawley!

Take 2 weeks off & quit. https://t.co/RYackgubDs — Brian Myers (@TheCurtHawkins) May 24, 2017



The former Hype Bro seemed to have ignored Hawkins as he continued to post the things he regularly does

500 lbs maxing out the bar. Quadruple bands to maximize resistance. No music. Get the job done. #NoExcuses #JustResults #PatientlyWaiting pic.twitter.com/m8HgGTjyow — Mojo Rawley (@MojoRawleyWWE) May 26, 2017



Hawkins didn't waste any time to jab Rawley's wrestling skills once again

Hey, I'm pretty sure there's a room with a bunch of wrestling rings at the PC. Why don't you spend some time in there instead? https://t.co/GEvlGW72Bz — Brian Myers (@TheCurtHawkins) May 26, 2017



Rawley chose not to ignore Hawkins, dealing one final blow, making him truly face the facts!

I do bro! You didn't see me training in the rings?!! Or were you too busy losing on @WWENXT yesterday?!? https://t.co/dzJn4H5Fdy — Mojo Rawley (@MojoRawleyWWE) May 26, 2017

What’s next?

Rawley may get another small push on the blue brand, while Hawkins continues to be an enhancement talent on the red.

Author’s Take

The jabs that these two took at each other were harmless yet hilarious. Hopefully we can see more comedy gold from Hawkins. It would be great if the two were in some sort of storyline with each other. It would be nothing short of hilarious through and through!

