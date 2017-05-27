Write an Article

WWE News: RAW and SmackDown Live superstars take shots at each other on Twitter

The RAW and SmackDown Live superstars took hilarious jabs at each other

by Rohit Nath
News 27 May 2017, 20:33 IST
Mojo Rawley and Curt Hawkins faced each other on SmackDown Live

What’s the story?

WWE superstars Mojo Rawley and Curt Hawkins took to Twitter to take shots at each other. What ensued after that was nothing short of hilarious.

In case you didn’t know...

Mojo Rawley is on SmackDown Live while Curt Hawkins is on RAW. Mojo Rawley has been receiving a small push, being the winner of the 4th Annual Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal, while Curt Hawkins has moved to RAW, remaining an enhancement talent.

It’s a shame for Hawkins, who worked very hard to return to WWE. However, the reality is that he was brought in to be an enhancement talent. 

The heart of the matter

On Twitter, Mojo Rawley started off with a regular, harmless tweet:


His former SmackDown Live opponent then took the first shot


Curt Hawkins later made a rather bizarre demand


The Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal winner wasted no time to get back at Hawkins


Hawkins then dealt a harsh blow on Rawley


Rawley sent out a seemingly irrelevant tweet the next day


Hawkins once again burned Rawley!


The former Hype Bro seemed to have ignored Hawkins as he continued to post the things he regularly does


Hawkins didn't waste any time to jab Rawley's wrestling skills once again


Rawley chose not to ignore Hawkins, dealing one final blow, making him truly face the facts!


What’s next?

Rawley may get another small push on the blue brand, while Hawkins continues to be an enhancement talent on the red.

Author’s Take

The jabs that these two took at each other were harmless yet hilarious. Hopefully we can see more comedy gold from Hawkins. It would be great if the two were in some sort of storyline with each other. It would be nothing short of hilarious through and through! 

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com

Fetching more content...