Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

WWE News: Raw draws lowest ratings in program's history

Greg Bush
ANALYST
News
546   //    26 Sep 2018, 05:59 IST

A main eve
WWE didn't measure up well on Monday night

What's the story?

The WWE's flagship show has struggled since WrestleMania season, with Raw having a hard time breaking 3 million viewers each week. With a lot of competition last night, including a Monday Night Football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Raw drew its worst rating in the program's history.

In case you didn't know...

Between January and April, Monday Night Raw scored pretty well each week, averaging about 3.5 million viewers per show. However, since then, Raw has had a hard time breaking through that ceiling. In fact, since May 7th, the post Backlash show, Raw has only broken 3 million once.

On August 20th, the Raw after SummerSlam drew 3.1 million viewers, likely a result of the Universal Championship situation.

This week's edition of Monday Night Raw featured a title match for the Raw Tag Team Championship, a six-man tag match involving the Shield, and a six-woman tag match, pitting the Bella Twins and Natalya against the Riott Squad. Sadly, none of that seemed to tear any eyes away from the rest of the Monday night lineup.

The heart of the matter

Monday Night Raw drew its lowest rating in the show's history on September 24th, drawing 2.35 million viewers over its three-hour time slot.

Hour 1- 2.49 million

Hour 2- 2.23 million

Hour 3- 2.28 million

Overall, Raw is down 12% from last week's show, which drew 2.67 post Hell in a Cell.

What's next?

While a surprise appearance by Brock Lesnar at Hell in a Cell helped keep ratings up last week, there wasn't much going on this week in terms of surprises. While The Revival and Drew McIntyre & Dolph Ziggler put on a great match, it was obvious that they would pick up the win. Regardless of the story, a predictable show will have a hard time drawing a large audience, especially one that lasts three hours.

With WWE Super Show-Down taking place next Saturday, the WWE will look to pull out all the stops next week.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com

Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw The Shield Braun Strowman
Greg Bush
ANALYST
Greg is an avid sports fan and has been with Sportskeeda for over a year now. While Greg mainly focuses on WWE's Cruiserweight division, he has followed professional wrestling since he was a child. Greg is a member of the Under The Ring Podcast, where he and four others go over the weekly news and rumors. Discussions can get heated and very opinionated. If you would like to keep up with him outside of Sportskeeda, you can follow him @Undertheringpod on Twitter.
10 Greatest Moments in WWE Raw History
RELATED STORY
The biggest winners and losers from last night's Raw...
RELATED STORY
10 Most Popular WWE Raw Wrestlers According to Google Trends
RELATED STORY
WWE Raw September 3, 2018: 5 Better Things that WWE could...
RELATED STORY
5 Biggest Questions WWE Needs To Answer This Week On Raw...
RELATED STORY
WWE RAW Preview: 10th September 2018
RELATED STORY
5 Amazing Things That Could Happen on RAW Tonight (24...
RELATED STORY
3 Raw Main Events from 2017 you may not remember
RELATED STORY
The biggest winners and losers from last night's Raw...
RELATED STORY
WWE Raw after Hell In A Cell 2018: 5 last-minute predictions
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us