WWE News: Raw General Manager Changed By Stephanie McMahon

Kurt Angle was replaced as the General Manager on Monday Night Raw

What's the story?

This week's episode of Monday Night Raw saw a major change made to the show by Stephanie McMahon.

While nursing her arm following an attack by Ronda Rousey, Stephanie McMahon removed Kurt Angle from the Raw General Manager position. She also named a replacement.

In case you didn't know...

This week's Raw started off with Finn Balor coming down to accept the challenge laid down by Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship. Baron Corbin came out to interrupt but found himself the one being interrupted, as Kurt Angle announced that the Constable of Raw would face Lashley immediately. Corbin faced Lashley and lost while complaining about lack of time to prepare.

Later in the night, during Ronda Rousey's celebration for winning the Raw Women's Championship at SummerSlam, Ronda attacked Stephanie McMahon in the middle of the ring. She put the Commissioner of Raw in an Armbar.

The heart of the matter

Stephanie took exception to being attacked by Rousey, and when Kurt came to check on her backstage, she followed Baron Corbin's advice. Corbin had been undermining Kurt, criticising his decisions on Raw.

Stephanie said that Kurt was not doing well enough and that the General Manager job was taking a toll on him. She said that she felt that Kurt needed a 'vacation', and did not listen to Kurt's objections.

She removed him as General Manager and instead turned to Corbin. She told Corbin that in the absence of Kurt, Corbin would be the Acting General Manager of Raw, and in charge of putting together the show, while Kurt looked on in horror.

Kurt stormed out after the announcement, while Corbin smirked.

What's next?

Without Kurt Angle on Raw, Corbin will be free to do what he wants. This spells bad news for the Raw stars, as they will be left to the mercy of the Acting General Manager, who is sure to look to further his own agendas.

What do you think will happen next week with Baron Corbin as the Raw General Manager? Leave your thoughts in the comments below.