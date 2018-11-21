×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

WWE News: Raw Ratings increase for post-Survivor Series show

Simon Cotton
ANALYST
News
158   //    21 Nov 2018, 03:27 IST

A big blow to the Monday Night Raw roster
A big blow to the Monday Night Raw roster

What's the story?

WWE Monday Night Raw followed the Survivor Series pay-per-view and the viewership has received it's expected post-pay-per-view bump.

The viewership for the post Survivor Series edition of Raw was one of the highest viewed episodes since September with an average of 2.49 million.

In case you didn't know...

Raw kicked off with a six-man tag team elimination match between Braun Strowman, Finn Balor and Elias versus Baron Corbin, Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley that ended with Strowman being brutally attacked.

Other key moments from the show were Ronda Rousey defending her Raw Women's Championship against Mickie James and Seth Rollins' brawl with Dean Ambrose that ended the show.

The heart of the matter

The 2.49 million viewers this week's show averaged were up about 43,000 viewers from last week's episode, which featured Becky Lynch leading the SmackDown Women on an invasion of Raw.

Hour one: 2.721 million
Hour two: 2.502 million
Hour three: 2.256 million

The first hour held the majority of the show together but continued to lose viewers as the Monday Night Football game continued.

The NFL dominated Monday Night Cable with more than 16 million viewers tuning in to watch the Los Angeles Rams defeat the Kansas City Chiefs while Raw was the fourth most-watched program of the night.

Raw lost 465,000 viewers by the end of the program, but the viewership for the second and third hour of the show were far greater than the last two week's numbers.

What's next?

Raw announced three of their matches for the TLC pay-per-view including two title defenses and the match between Corbin and Strowman.

The next three weeks will be focused on building up the last pay-per-view of 2018 and the implications it will have for WrestleMania season.

Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw Authors of Pain Ronda Rousey Braun Strowman
Simon Cotton
ANALYST
Freelance Journalist and Photographer, Columbia College Chicago Graduate Student, Jackson State University Alumnus Occasional guest on the Social Suplex Podcast Network. https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/social-suplex-podcast-network Catch me on Anchor for some interesting thoughts. https://anchor.fm/simon-cotton
WWE News: Monday Night Raw Ratings for Taped Episode
RELATED STORY
3 interesting things which could happen on Raw after...
RELATED STORY
5 Biggest Things WWE Secretly Told Us On Monday Night Raw...
RELATED STORY
Best and worst of RAW after Survivor Series
RELATED STORY
5 Last-Minute predictions for WWE Raw before Super Show-Down
RELATED STORY
5 Things WWE Secretly Told Us On Monday Night Raw
RELATED STORY
5 big things WWE could be planning for Monday Night Raw
RELATED STORY
WWE Raw September 3, 2018: 5 Better Things that WWE could...
RELATED STORY
5 mistakes WWE made on Raw this week (6 August 2018)
RELATED STORY
The biggest winners and losers of last night's Raw...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us