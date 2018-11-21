WWE News: Raw Ratings increase for post-Survivor Series show

A big blow to the Monday Night Raw roster

What's the story?

WWE Monday Night Raw followed the Survivor Series pay-per-view and the viewership has received it's expected post-pay-per-view bump.

The viewership for the post Survivor Series edition of Raw was one of the highest viewed episodes since September with an average of 2.49 million.

In case you didn't know...

Raw kicked off with a six-man tag team elimination match between Braun Strowman, Finn Balor and Elias versus Baron Corbin, Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley that ended with Strowman being brutally attacked.

Other key moments from the show were Ronda Rousey defending her Raw Women's Championship against Mickie James and Seth Rollins' brawl with Dean Ambrose that ended the show.

The heart of the matter

The 2.49 million viewers this week's show averaged were up about 43,000 viewers from last week's episode, which featured Becky Lynch leading the SmackDown Women on an invasion of Raw.

Hour one: 2.721 million

Hour two: 2.502 million

Hour three: 2.256 million

The first hour held the majority of the show together but continued to lose viewers as the Monday Night Football game continued.

The NFL dominated Monday Night Cable with more than 16 million viewers tuning in to watch the Los Angeles Rams defeat the Kansas City Chiefs while Raw was the fourth most-watched program of the night.

Raw lost 465,000 viewers by the end of the program, but the viewership for the second and third hour of the show were far greater than the last two week's numbers.

What's next?

Raw announced three of their matches for the TLC pay-per-view including two title defenses and the match between Corbin and Strowman.

The next three weeks will be focused on building up the last pay-per-view of 2018 and the implications it will have for WrestleMania season.