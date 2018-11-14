WWE News: Raw Ratings up for SmackDown Invasion

Becky Lynch led the charge in SmackDown's Invasion of Raw

What's the story?

SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch led the rest of the women's division in an invasion of Monday Night Raw and the viewership increased slightly.

This week's episode of Raw generated the highest viewership of the past three weeks with the highest first-hour viewership since September.

In case you didn't know...

Braun Strowman and Stephanie McMahon started the show and came to an agreement regarding his match at Survivor Series, match against Baron Corbin and future Universal Championship opportunity.

Finn Balor vs.Dolph Ziggler and Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose's interview were other notable moments from the show, but the SmackDown Women's Division invading Raw was the topic of discussion amongst wrestling fans Monday night.

The heart of the matter

The November 12 edition of Raw averaged 2.45 million viewers and was up about 9,000 viewers from last week's episode.

Hour one: 2.761 million

Hour two: 2.446 million

Hour three: 2.142 million

As expected for this time of year, the Monday Night Football game and other NFL-related programs were at the top for Monday night cable while Raw was the fifth highest-rated show.

The first hour of the show had the highest viewership since September, but the show would lose 619,000 fans by the end of the program despite the highly-praised segment.

Raw was headlined by the return of Stephanie McMahon and Universal Champion Brock Lesnar, but the presence of Raw's world champion and commissioner barely affected the show's viewership.

What's next?

Survivor Series will take place this Sunday, November 18 and will feature all the biggest stars from Raw going head-to-head against SmackDown's top stars.

The viewership for Raw tends to increase after pay-per-views, but 2018 has not been kind to the show's ratings and the post-PPV bump seems to depend on fan reception.