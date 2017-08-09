WWE News: Raw sees increase in viewership

What lead to the increase in viewership for Raw?

Monday Night Raw as a big increase, Good shows equal Good Viewership

What’s the Story?

This week’s episode of Monday Night Raw saw a big increase in viewership following the appearance of the Universal Champion Brock Lesnar and the Last Man Standing match between Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman.

The August 7, 2017 episode of Raw had an overall viewership of 3.240 million; up 77,000 from last week’s episode.

In Case You Didn’t Know

Hour 1 of Raw kicked off with Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman appearing on MizTV and Sheamus defeating Seth Rollins.

Hour 2 of Raw saw Sasha Banks defeating Emma and Alicia Fox and Dean Ambrose defeat Cesaro.

The final hour of Raw saw Nia Jax defeat Mickie James and Dana Brooke while Reigns lost to Braun Strowman via interference.

The Heart of the Matter

The following is the hourly breakdown for this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw:

Hour 1: 3.263 million

Hour 2: 3.314 million

Hour 3: 3.114 million

Hour 1 was up big from the start of last week’s episode by as much as 69,000 viewers. Hour 2 went up by 51,000 viewers, but Hour 3 saw a big drop in viewership by as many as 200,000 viewers. However, Hour 3 of this week’s episode of Raw was up 19,000 viewers from the July 31 edition of Raw.

What’s next?

Many fans have felt that Raw has generally delivered entertaining programming over the past few weeks and this sentiment has seemingly translated to the viewership as Raw has not dropped below an average of 3 million viewers since the July 3, 2017, episode of Raw.

Tune in next week for the go-home show of Monday Night Raw where the WWE will be wrapping up their build-up to SummerSlam.

Author’s take

Raw has been solid lately and let's hope they can keep this momentum for the next few months and truly turn the volume up when they have to go head to head with football.