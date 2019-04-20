WWE News: Raw Superstar Accuses WWE Commentator Of Burying Talent

Is this WWE commentator intentionally burying talent?

What's the story

Sam Roberts was a commentator on this week's edition of Main Event, but the homecoming moment didn't come without some controversy. In fact, his comments during the episode of the one hour network exclusive show had one particular WWE superstar so upset that they took to Twitter to respond.

Below is a post he made on his Twitter to document the occasion with Byron Saxton and Renee Young on Main Event. He described it as surreal and a full circle moment. It is also being described as one of the few times that the company has had him in such a role!

...another full circle moment



Sitting at the @WWE commentary table as a guest next to @ByronSaxton and @reneeyoungwwe was surreal and amazing. Thank you. Let’s do it again soon!



To watch my first assay at WWE commentary, watch the newest episode of Main Event on Hulu! pic.twitter.com/2rb9UK36NN — Sam Roberts (@notsam) April 19, 2019

In case you missed it...

Sam Roberts is a broadcast executive for The WWE and has served in various roles with the company throughout his career. For example, he was a panelist for several PPV pre-shows, hosted Talking Smack at one point and is usually WWE's go-to person when it comes to broadcasting special events. With that being said, this week's episode of Main Event marked the first time he has ever done live commentary on an actual regular broadcast.

Unfortunately for Roberts, who also hosts a radio show on Sirius XM in the morning, he made the mistake of claiming that Dana Brooke didn't have what it took to be a WWE superstar and that she should essentially give up. While Brooke quickly admitted that she had no problem with Robert's before this incident this week, she did have some strong words for him in her tweet!

The heart of the matter

According to Cagesideseats.com, "During the course of the evening, he managed to piss off Dana Brooke, for making comments saying she’s not going to make it because she doesn’t have what it takes. Naturally, she took to social media to go after him."

Brooke apparently heard the comments and wasn't very happy about what was said. She quickly responded by claiming that Robert's had accomplished nothing in his career and unlike her has given up on being a professional wrestler.

Sam - always thought we were cool, but Damn, wondering why @WWE doesn’t have u on a lot, you burry people!! what have u accomplished.. prob gave up at it, unlike me I push through never giving up!Maybe @ReneeYoungWWE Will be right when I block you & 1 day make U eat your words! https://t.co/A5zo3YwAJJ — Dana Brooke WWE (@DanaBrookeWWE) April 19, 2019

Not only was that not the glowing endorsement that Roberts probably wanted, but it also might set the stage for the company keeping him from the role in the future. Whether Brooke's accusations are true or not, its not a good light to be cast in and will probably have WWE second-guessing their decision to put him there in the future!

Interestingly enough, however, much of The WWE Universe has taken to Sam Roberts's twitter to let him know how they feel about the comments and a lot of them aren't good. In fact, some are outright defending Brooke and claiming that she has put a lot of work in over the last couple of years.

What's next?

In all honesty, there is probably nothing that will ultimately come from this. Furthermore, any hope of the opposite is probably delusional at this point in time. Sure, it might go along with WWE's idea of twisting reality and fiction together, but WWE isn't going to put Dana Brooke in a high profile storyline to do it.