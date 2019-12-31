WWE News: RAW Superstar accuses WWE Universe of cyberbullying

Sripad FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News Published Dec 31, 2019

Dec 31, 2019 IST SHARE

WWE Monday Night RAW

Lana has accused the WWE Universe of Cyberbullying on social media channels. She claims that the fans have been sending her extremely vulgar texts and posting comments on her updates ever since the storyline with Bobby Lashley began.

She has revealed that there has been a lot of name-callings that are unwanted and despite her being think-skinned, it is not something she is able to digest very quickly. Lana spoke about how badly these 'fans' must be treating their colleagues and kids.

Talking to Scott Fishman of TV Insider, she said:

"I have to tell you it has been eye-opening to me how mean people are and what type of bullies people are in the world. I can’t express enough of how mind-blowing it is. People don’t have to agree with my decisions in life, that’s fine, but if they don’t agree with me that doesn’t give them the right to come on my Instagram and call me a w*** or a s***.

I’ve been called a pr******** on there. What are you even talking about, really? That I’m 'ugly, fat, the worst human.' Cyber-bullying is incredible. I knew it existed, but I never really thought it was to this extent. It’s really wrong. I would consider myself a strong individual. I’m a pretty resilient individual.

I have tough skin. It still sometimes get to you. I took a step back thinking, “If you’re doing this to me, are you doing this to other people? People at your school or your work? Your kids?” When I was in fifth and ninth grade, I was dealing with a lot of emotions. If people are coming at me calling me names, that could really affect you."

The Rusev-Lana-Lashley has not been a storyline that has been widely accepted but the WWE officials have not ended it just yet. The matches have taken place with Lashley coming out the winner and people thought the storyline would end there. However, things have continued and last was supposed to be the wedding of Lana and Lashley.

Did the storyline show signs of ending there? Nope. Liv Morgan was added to the storyline instead along with another random character who made it clear that the storyline was far from over. The new twists were also not widely accepted but it looks like an interesting swerve.