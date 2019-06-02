WWE News: RAW Superstar Alexa Bliss returns to SmackDown for a special segment

Alexa Bliss will show up on SmackDown Live

What's the story?

Alexa Bliss has been battling injuries in recent times, and her in-ring appearances have been few and far between for now. While she is signed to RAW, with the Wild Card Rule, the brand split has effectively been terminated.

Alexa Bliss will be one of the RAW Superstars who will be showing up on SmackDown Live this week. She will be hosting 'A Moment of Bliss' with the current SmackDown Women's Champion.

In case you didn't know...

The Wild Card rule allows for as many as four RAW Superstars to show up on SmackDown Live and vice versa. It was launched by Vince McMahon shortly after WrestleMania and has seemingly brought the brand split to an end.

Alexa Bliss has been through her share of injuries in recent times. She was even pulled from the women's Money in the Bank ladder match and replaced by Nikki Cross.

This match was eventually won by Bayley, who will be a part of the segment with Alexa Bliss this week.

The heart of the matter

This was how WWE.com described the Moment of Bliss segment with Bayley:

One week after Bayley’s hard-fought victory over Lacey Evans led to post-match chaos between The Lady and an interfering Charlotte Flair, the SmackDown Women’s Champion is scheduled to be Alexa Bliss’ special guest on "A Moment of Bliss." How will The Goddess of WWE stir the pot in an already highly volatile Women’s division?

One wonders if WWE is building up to an Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley feud on SmackDown Live next. While Bliss is a WWE RAW Superstar, she's not doing much on the red brand and WWE could use the Wild Card Rule to book this feud.

What's next?

Join us for our live coverage of SmackDown Live this Tuesday Night. Will Alexa Bliss reenter the SmackDown Live title picture? Is it the setup for a new feud?